Princess Beatrice Looks Immortally Glam in a Shimmering Vampire's Wife Gown at New York Wedding

The Vampire's Wife shuttered its doors in 2024, but that hasn't stopped Princess Beatrice from pulling the label's shimmering dresses out of her closet time and time again. A particular favorite is a navy metallic gown by the now-defunct designer, which Beatrice wore in a photo from a close friend's recent wedding in Long Island.

Princess Beatrice was spotted wearing her go-to gown in a picture shared by a fellow guest on Instagram as she posed with the grooms, James Green and James Hirschfeld. The short-sleeved Sky Rocket maxi dress, which features puffed sleeves and rows of ruffles at the bottom, has been a staple in her evening wardrobe over the past two years.

The 37-year-old wore the same dress while attending a 2023 event with mom Sarah Ferguson in 2023, and brought it back this July while attending the birthday celebrations for her friend Emma Pilkington. Beatrice has also stepped out in several other dresses by The Vampire's Wife over the years, including a floral-print midi she wore to a 2019 Buckingham Palace garden party.

Princess Beatrice wore the same gown to celebrate a friend's birthday over the summer. (Image credit: Instagram/Alice Naylor-Leyland)

Princess Beatrice wore a floral dress by The Vampire's Wife to a 2019 palace garden party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has also worn numerous pieces by The Vampire’s Wife, most notably, the metallic green dress she wore in an official portrait with Prince William—a dress that Princess Beatrice owns in an extremely similar version.

As for last weekend’s wedding, Beatrice has known groom James Green since she was a teenager, and the Daily Mail shared details from the glamorous nuptials. According to the outlet, “guests dined inside a large garden marquee with tables decorated ornately with flowers and candles” at the intimate reception, which was held at the couple's Long Island home.

Although Beatrice’s family has been dealing with the aftermath of her mother Sarah Ferguson’s recent email scandal with Jeffrey Epstein, a source told the Daily Mail that the princess would never have missed her close friend’s wedding.

“She has known James for over two decades and friendship is one of the most important things to her,” the insider said. “Beatrice would never want to let a friend down—especially if that meant skipping a huge milestone like this.”