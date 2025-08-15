Meghan Markle Draws Inspiration From Kate Middleton With Matching $145 Sézane Sweater in 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2

Just last month, Kate Middleton borrowed Meghan Markle's Wimbledon style for a royal engagement, with both royals favoring the same Ralph Lauren Collection shirt. Now, Duchess Meghan appears to have drawn inspiration from Princess Kate's closet, by wearing the same sweater in a different shade in season 2 of With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe for the second season of her Netflix lifestyle culinary series, With Love, Meghan, features summer dresses from brands like Veronica Beard and Carolina Herrera, cardigans from Heidi Merrick, and iconic Saint Laurent "tribute" mules. In another moment in the season 2 trailer for With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry's wife is shown wearing a burgundy sweater from French It-girl label Sézane.

The $145 Merino wool sweater is available in a multitude of shades, and Meghan opted for burgundy, which is giving total autumnal vibes.

The Princess of Wales wore the very same crew neck sweater, which features statement buttons on its sleeves, in a natural shade during a visit to Nottingham Trent University in October 2023.

Kate Middleton visiting Nottingham Trent University on October 11, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images/Netflix)

With Love, Meghan is returning for a second season and a holiday special in 2025. In its first trailer, Duchess Meghan wears a selection of enviable summer dresses, including the sadly sold-out Veronica Beard Blige Stripe A-Line Midi Dress.

With Love, Meghan | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Additional items worn by the Duchess of Sussex in season 2 of With Love, Meghan include a Heidi Merrick "Finny" Cardigan, a Carolina Herrera Floral Scoop Neck Midi Dress With Sash (in a sold-out print), and Saint Laurent's Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather.