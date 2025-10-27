Princess Kate Shares a Surprising New-Age Hobby With Prince Harry, as Revealed by Queen Elizabeth Artist

Princess Kate has more hobbies than fans can keep track of, with the royal showing off her skills in everything from baking to scuba diving over the years. Whether she's on the hockey field, playing the piano or snapping portraits of her family, the Princess of Wales seems to have mastered myriad activities. But according to one royal photographer, she's taken up a new practice that aligns with Prince Harry's life in California.

According to British artist Chris Levine, Princess Kate is now into meditating—and he told the Daily Mail that he's teaching her how to do it. "I think I've said too much!" Levine admitted, per People.

With the princess now in remission following her 2024 battle with cancer, it's no surprise that she's turned to meditation. According to the Mayo Clinic, the practice improves both mental and physical health by giving people "a sense of calm, peace and balance." It's a hobby that Prince Harry has said he benefits from, too.

The Princess of Wales is seen in Northern Ireland on October 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry, seen on October 9, also practices meditation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Artist Chris Levine is pictured with two of his portraits of the late Queen, including "Lightness of Being" (left). (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Kate's brother-in-law shared that he relies on meditation on a daily basis while speaking at a panel hosted by BetterUp, where he serves as chief impact officer.

"I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes, in the morning when it’s like 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap, there’s a break in our program,'" he said during the event (via the Independent). Adding that he either meditates, exercises or takes one of his dogs for a walk, Harry continued, "I know that I need to meditate every single day."

As for Kate's meditation teacher Levine, he's responsible for a very zen portrait of Queen Elizabeth. Titled "Lightness of Being," the famous image features the late Queen wearing a tiara with her eyes closed and is situated on a light box. Per London's National Portrait Gallery, where the piece hangs, "The artist Chris Levine gives intimate access to the ageing monarch in what seems like a moment of unguarded self-reflection"—a royally meditative moment indeed.