Princess Kate Shares a Surprising New-Age Hobby With Prince Harry, as Revealed by Queen Elizabeth Artist
"I think I've said too much!" the artist shared.
Princess Kate has more hobbies than fans can keep track of, with the royal showing off her skills in everything from baking to scuba diving over the years. Whether she's on the hockey field, playing the piano or snapping portraits of her family, the Princess of Wales seems to have mastered myriad activities. But according to one royal photographer, she's taken up a new practice that aligns with Prince Harry's life in California.
According to British artist Chris Levine, Princess Kate is now into meditating—and he told the Daily Mail that he's teaching her how to do it. "I think I've said too much!" Levine admitted, per People.
With the princess now in remission following her 2024 battle with cancer, it's no surprise that she's turned to meditation. According to the Mayo Clinic, the practice improves both mental and physical health by giving people "a sense of calm, peace and balance." It's a hobby that Prince Harry has said he benefits from, too.
In 2022, Kate's brother-in-law shared that he relies on meditation on a daily basis while speaking at a panel hosted by BetterUp, where he serves as chief impact officer.
"I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes, in the morning when it’s like 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap, there’s a break in our program,'" he said during the event (via the Independent). Adding that he either meditates, exercises or takes one of his dogs for a walk, Harry continued, "I know that I need to meditate every single day."
As for Kate's meditation teacher Levine, he's responsible for a very zen portrait of Queen Elizabeth. Titled "Lightness of Being," the famous image features the late Queen wearing a tiara with her eyes closed and is situated on a light box. Per London's National Portrait Gallery, where the piece hangs, "The artist Chris Levine gives intimate access to the ageing monarch in what seems like a moment of unguarded self-reflection"—a royally meditative moment indeed.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.