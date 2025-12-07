Having relinquished his royal titles and agreed to move out of Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's life is set to be completely different in 2026. However, according to a royal author, the former prince isn't necessarily rushing to leave his Windsor property.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, author Robert Jobson said, "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels." The expert continued, "The disgraced royal has made it clear to The King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast."

Jobson also discussed the tactics the former Duke of York appears to be employing after agreeing to leave his home. "Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February [2026] at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while The King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham," Jobson noted.

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how Andrew is stalling his move, Jobson claimed, "Why the delay? Logistics. Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say. It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the palace says."

Essentially, the royal author believes that the former prince is utilizing any excuse available to avoid his imminent move. "Sources say Andrew is 'leaning on every technical step available' to slow the process," Jobson told the outlet. "Delay as strategy. Why rush to your own diminishment?"

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While Andrew's move from Royal Lodge has reportedly been delayed, he has agreed to vacate the premises in the coming months. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is rumored to be making her own arrangements regarding where she will live after leaving Royal Lodge, which she currently still shares with Andrew.