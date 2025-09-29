Royal Expert Says Princess Kate and Prince William's Relationship Is Completely Different "When the Cameras Drop"

Royal fans have been intrigued by Princess Kate and Prince William's relationship from the very start. The couple's fairytale royal wedding on April 29, 2011 only cemented the world's love affair with their romance. And according to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales's relationship is completely different "when the cameras drop."

According to the Mirror, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl remarked, "They tend to do things in a low-key way, but it wouldn't surprise me to see them do something special to recognize 15 years of marriage [in 2026]."

Nicholl continued, "They've been through so much and, of course, each year Kate clocks up will be another year of being cancer-free, which really will be worth marking."

Furthermore, the royal commentator opened up about what Kate and William are like when the world isn't watching. Nicholl told the outlet, "I've been with them on many occasions, and when the cameras drop, you'll often see them walk away and Kate will put an arm around his waist, or he'll place his hand in the small of her back."

Basically, the Prince and Princess of Wales generally keep overt signs of their romance fairly private.

Nicholl also noted, "There's a lovely closeness between them, and whereas at the start of their marriage they seemed shy about being affectionate in public, they're so much more confident now."

Noting that Kate and William have been a couple for a long time, Nicholl told the outlet, "They've been together for nearly a quarter of a century. Of course there are going to be hiccups."

Regardless of the obstacles they might face in the future, the royal expert believes that Kate and William's relationship will continue to thrive. "They're a team and that's how they work," she said.