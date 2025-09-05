Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are still in the honeymoon stage, but their street style? Not so much. Judging by their matching off-duty outfits, you'd think they're married, co-dog parents, and celebrating a milestone anniversary.

After sunset, it's easier for a blossoming celebrity couple to dodge the paparazzi—hence their late night, Sept. 3 outing in New York's Brooklyn. Less than 24 hours later, Kravitz and Styles went daytime-official with their relationship (or rather—rumored friends-with-benefits-ship). On Sept. 4, fashion's new favorite duo roamed around Brooklyn in complementary jeans and T-shirt outfits—whether it was an accident or not, the world will never know.

First up: Kravitz. She looked every bit a native New Yorker in a navy blue crop top and black jeans. Kravitz went one shade darker than yesterday's indigo denim. This time, her '90s-coded bottoms blended Straight and Slim with Low-Slung and Slouchy, two fall denim trends spotted by Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs. They bared a shocking resemblance to Fall 2025 pairs seen in Balenciaga, Blumarine, and Phillip Plein shows, but knowing Kravitz, they could be vintage.

Zoë and Harry walked hand-in-hand looking every bit the '90s rom-com couple. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The only piece missing from Kravitz's New Yorker uniform? A fits-everything purse. She carried only the essentials: her keys. Maybe Styles secured the rest in his bright yellow tote as any good partner should.

The Caught Stealing actor only accessorized with Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses and ballet flats. Shockingly, her look was noticeably The Row-less. Instead, she slipped on Mansur Gavriel's Dream Ballerinas—the $395 slippers she wore on repeat during her Caught Stealing press tour. Now, they're a staple in her off-screen rotation, too.

Blink and you'll miss the 53-carat sparkler around Kravitz's neck. Like any red carpet walk, she frosted herself in Jessica McCormack jewels, the same designer behind Zendaya's engagement ring.

As a brand ambassador, she has first dibs on McCormack's catalog—she's especially fond of her button-back motif. Kravitz re-wore a $1,390,000 necklace made up of round brilliant-cut diamonds. So far, it's made 10 repeat appearances, mostly on the street style scene. Talk about quiet luxury.

Now, a moment for Styles. Kravitz undeniably filled the jewelry quota for both of them, so the Grammy winner went casual in a black long-sleeve. He layered navy blue sweater atop his shoulders—a foolproof style hack for fall's fluctuating temperatures.

He paired '70s-inspired mid-wash jeans with leather loafers. Kravitz is clearly leaving a mark on Styles's closet: His shoes were perfectly worn in, similar to Kravitz's The Row $990 Canal loafers.

And just like that, Styles and Kravitz's aesthetics have synced, proving they're a match made in fashion heaven. If the couple goals are this strong just weeks in, I can't wait to see them in a month. Their relationship is clearly moving fast. At this rate, they'll be hand-in-hand at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where Kravitz is nominated for The Studio.

