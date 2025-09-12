Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Pass the Ultimate Couple Test: Traveling Together in Chic Airport Outfits
Newark Airport is no match for their joint sartorial prowess.
Traveling together will test any relationship, even a celebrity couple's. Add dodging the paparazzi to your airport routine? Welcome to the romance Olympics. On September 11, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles seemed to pass with flying colors, and in chic airport outfits, no less.
So far, their whirlwind situationship has brought them to Rome, London, Kravitz's Brooklyn abode, and now, Newark Airport. To keep a low profile, Kravitz styled black from head-to-toe. She started with a collarless coat paired with the ultimate travel pants: lightweight trousers with a high-rise waist and loose hems. It wouldn't be a proper Kravitz look without ballet flats of some kind. She chose slipper-inspired shoes, presumably with The Row tags.
Instead of stowing her jewelry safely in her carry-on, Kravitz wore a $1,390,000 diamond necklace front-and-center. It's her favorite everyday sparkler from Jessica McCormack, the designer behind Zendaya's engagement ring. The 17-carat design featured McCormack's calling card: blackened button-back settings. Pearl drop earrings, The Row sunglasses, and an on-brand bandana further revealed Kravitz's identity.
Ever the doting boyfriend, Styles trailed behind her with multiple bags in tow. First, he carried Kravitz's The Row Oregon Tote: a woven raffia style perfect for a beachside getaway. (It joined her The Row-heavy closet in June 2025.) Kravitz's second basket bag featured the same exterior, except at half the Oregon's size.
Styles looked like he stepped out of the '70s in a pinstripe button-down, mid-wash jeans, and leather loafers. His mustache, navy blue sweater, and purple baseball cap sealed the throwback deal.
Kravitz's carry-ons suggest the pair are headed somewhere remote, as to evade the spotlight for a minute. In a perfect world, they'd be en route to L.A.'s 2025 Emmy Awards on Sept. 14. Kravitz's turn on The Studio was nominated this year, and the comedy is up for a few more awards. There's no better time to go red carpet official.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.