Meghan Markle Will Attend a Garden Party for Her First Event as a Newlywed

What's more fitting for a new royal than tea and flowers? Meghan Markle will attend her first official event as a royal at a garden party for the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration on May 22—just three days after the royal wedding.

The Queen is throwing her son, Prince Charles, a party at Buckingham Palace with friends, family, and—wait for it—400 charities to honor the work "close to his heart." It's an opportunity for him to thank the organizations for their work over the years, according to the Telegraph. Yes, we're talkin' big hats, tea, and lots of flowers.

#Meghanmarkle is going to attend her first garden party! The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will attend The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace on May 22! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 14, 2018

By this time we'll know Harry and Meghan's official title as a royal couple, the tiara she chose, and of course the gorgeous dress she wore on her big day. Taking bets on which floral dress Meghan will wear to the occasion before she heads on her honeymoon with Harry.