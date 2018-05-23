Chrissy Teigen Luna
One Royal Wedding Guest Sold Her Gift Bag on eBay for $28,000

Who's buying it for me?

Getty Images
If you're lucky enough to be one of the 1,200 members of the public invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, you'd want to keep the gift bag, right? (I, a professional hoarder, would personally never part with it.) Well, that's not the case for one woman who sold her official royal gift bag on eBay for $28,000. Excuse me while my jaw drops.

According to the Daily Mail, a few hours after the ceremony, a 31-year-old woman from Cambridge who works in HR posted her coveted gift bag on eBay. The canvas bag she received at the wedding, embroidered with Harry and Meghan's initials, reportedly included a fridge magnet, branded chocolate, shortbread, and a bottle of Windsor Castle water. Windsor Castle water (!!!), how dare she give that up?!

The gift bags that launched a thousand eBay sales.
Getty Images

On the day of the wedding she reportedly tweeted, "I got to watch the royal wedding right outside Windsor Castle in this amazing setting. Such an amazing day #GoldenTicket #RoyalConnections." (Her Twitter account has since become undiscoverable.)

The only remaining question I have: What will she spend the money on?

