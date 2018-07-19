Today's Top Stories
1
Halsey Is Letting Life Happen
2
How to Glow Up in 60 Seconds
3
Obama: "Men Have Been Getting on My Nerves"
4
Your Introduction to Feminist Horror Movies
5
Why The Beyhive Thinks Beyonce is Pregnant Again

The Trailer for 'Second Act,' Jennifer Lopez's Grand Return to Rom-Coms, Has Dropped

She's baaaack.

Shutterstock

Don't @ me, but my favorite romantic comedy of all time is The Wedding Planner. Like, sure, it does have a 16 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and yes, I have seen classics like When Harry Met Sally, but there's something about an early aughts Jennifer Lopez that tugs at my heartstrings. So, forgive me for feeling ridiculously excited that J. Lo is officially returning to the big screen this fall with a brand-new rom-com, Second Act.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lopez stars as Maya, a middle-aged woman who uses a fake identity (think: a forged college degree and Photoshopped pics with the Obamas) to land a badass job. “Do you ever look at your life and wonder how you got there?” Lopez asks in the trailer, which dropped today. “I just wished we lived in a world where street smarts equal book smarts.”

The best part? Second Act has a killer ensemble: Milo Ventimiglia will play J. Lo's husband, Leah Remini stars as the best friend, and Vanessa Hudgens plays Lopez's co-worker.

Second Act hits theaters on November 21. But in the meantime, you can watch the trailer in full, below.

Related Story
Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Engaged?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
What a 14-Hour Hello Kitty–Themed Flight Is Like
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Is "Struggling" With Royal Protocol
Your Introduction to Feminist Horror Movies
Allison Melnick's Birthday Party at Mood on Wednesdays Paris Hilton Just Called Lindsay Lohan a Liar
Meghan and Harry Are Planning a Trip to the U.S.
All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Here's Helena Bonham Carter in 'The Crown'
How to Get Invited to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
More Than 70 New Emojis Are Coming to Your iPhone