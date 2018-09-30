Marijuana Leaf over yellow background
Matt Damon Played Brett Kavanaugh During the 'Saturday Night Live' Premiere's Cold Open Last Night

Saturday Night Live - Season 44
Getty ImagesNBC

Only someone completely unfamiliar with the concept of Saturday Night Live could be surprised that the weekly sketch comedy show tackled the contentious hearings surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. SNL wasted no time getting to its take on the hearings, parodying them in the 44th season premiere's cold open.

What's more, SNL brought out the big guns, tapping Oscar-winner Matt Damon to make a surprise appearance as Kavanaugh. The sketch wisely excludes any impression of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, instead focusing on Kavanaugh and taking aim at his heated testimony, among other things. Here are some highlights from the sketch:

Referencing Kavanaugh basically screaming through his real-life testimony:

"I'm gonna start at an 11, I'ma take it to about a 15 real quick!"

Referencing Kavanaugh's love of beer:

"I'm usually an optimist, I'm a keg is half-full kind of guy,"

Referencing the accusations against Kavanaugh:

"I'm not backing down ... I don't know the meaning of the word stop."

Other highlights from the cold open included Aidy Bryant as Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor who Senate Republicans brought in to question Ford, and SNL all-star Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"You put this man on the Supreme Court now," McKinnon says as Graham at one point during the sketch. "No vote, no discussion. You give him a damn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants. Because this right now, this is my audition for Mr. Trump's Cabinet. And also for a regional production of The Crucible."

Watch the full sketch for yourself below:

Later in the episode, Saturday Night Live referenced the Kavanaugh hearings again during Weekend Update, which you can (and should) watch below:

