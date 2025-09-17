If I learned anything from the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it's that the influence of the French bob knows no bounds. Bob haircuts have been everywhere pretty much all summer, so it shouldn't be a surprise that even the show's main character, Belly (played by Lola Tung), decided to undergo a post-breakup chop that she debuted in the show's series finale, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Sept. 17.

At the end of the penultimate episode, Belly walks into a hair salon after moving to Paris, hinting at a major hair transformation—because nothing signifies new beginnings like cutting off a few inches. The series finale picks things up a year later, and Belly's brand-new, shoulder-length, Parisian bob is revealed within the first few minutes.

Author Jenny Han, who executed produced the show and wrote the book that it's based on, recently spoke to Vogue about the show's decision to have Belly cut her hair.

“I think women often cut their hair after a breakup or when they want to let go of old baggage and signal to people that they’re ready for change,” she explains. “The idea is that if you look different, then you can feel different.” While the bob itself looks great on Tung, she didn't actually fully commit to going shorter. According to Vogue, the show's hair and makeup team cut a few inches off the front of her hair and installed a short U-part wig in the back. A little TV magic, if you will.

The French bob differs from the traditional bob in that, in most cases, it's cut just above the jawline and worn with a fringe, though Belly's sits slightly above her shoulders. It's also a low-maintenance hairstyle that works for every season, and it's the perfect kind of cut to get if you want to get rid of some split ends or damage—or in Belly's case, old relationship baggage.

