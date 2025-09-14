Britt Lower Brings Fall's Trendiest Color to the Emmys Red Carpet

You never know what you're going to get with Britt Lower on the red carpet. Maybe she'll show up in a white Victorian-inspired gown, as she did for Apple TV+'s 2023 Emmys after-party. Or maybe she'll opt for a full suit, like the one she wore to Calvin Klein's Spring 2026 show. For the 2025 Emmys red carpet, however, the Severance star opted for a minimalist spiced-orange moment.

Lower worked with stylist Rose Forde to craft her leading lady ensemble: a custom Calvin Klein gown in one of fall's trendiest shades, spiced orange. To finish off the look, she wore matching satin pumps and minimal diamond jewelry.

Lower wore custom Calvin Klein for her first Emmy nomination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as Lower's red-carpet glam, she kept things relatively simple with dewy skin, peachy lipstick, and soft orange eyeshadow by makeup artist Zoë Taylor. She and hairstylist Kenna kept her signature bangs on full display in an easygoing ponytail.

Lower's signature baby bands were on full display at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Emmys mark a huge night for Lower and the rest of the Severance cast. For starters, Lower is nominated for her work on Severance in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—her first-ever nomination. Severance is also leading the charge with the most Emmy Award nominations this year, at a whopping 27, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Though Lower looked every bit the veteran at this year's Emmys, she's only attended the event once before. For her first and most recent Emmys red carpet in 2022, the actor donned a sparkling Art Deco-inspired look by Cucculelli Shaheen.

Lower shone in her Cucculelli Shaheen gown at her first Emmys in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm betting Lower's golden 2022 Emmys look manifests her a win tonight, but only time will tell. Either way, Lower has cemented herself a top spot on the 2025 Emmys best-dressed list in my book.

