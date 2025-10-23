Spoilers for Gen V season 2 and The Boys season 4 ahead. Prime Video's YA superhero series Gen V finished its second season on October 22, concluding an installment that fully wrapped the spinoff into its predecessor, The Boys. Filled with gore, social satire, and a good amount of romance, Gen V has drawn in fans who now count the college co-eds among their favorite supes. Now, after the explosive season 2 ending that sees Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends join up with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), fans are wondering if Gen V has come to an end.

Thankfully, despite The Boys heading into its final season, franchise boss Eric Kripke has teased that there are plans for Gen V to return. Below, here's everything we know about a possible Gen V season 3 so far, including where the spinoff could go after The Boys season 5.

The 'Gen V' squad, from left: Jordan (London Thor), Annabeth (Keeya King), Cate (Maddie Phillips), Greg (Stephen Kalyn), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Sam (Asa Germann). (Image credit: Jasper Savage/Prime)

How goes 'Gen V' connect to 'The Boys'?

If you're a Gen V fan who hasn't watched The Boys...you were probably very confused at certain parts of season 2. Both series take place in a world where superheroes (a.k.a. "supes") exist and operate as contract heroes and entertainers under a major company called Vought. But unlike good boys like Superman, supes are largely corrupt assholes who don't care about collateral damage, and Vought was literally founded by Nazis who aimed to create a master race.

While Gen V has followed college-aged supes as they realize that Vought is evil, The Boys centers on the titular group of human vigilantes, who have been working to bring down Vought and Homelander (Antony Starr), the world's most powerful supe. Gen V season 1 takes place between The Boys seasons 3 and 4, and season 2 lands between The Boys seasons 4 and 5. A lot happened in The Boys season 4 that affected Gen V: While Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) were locked up in Elmira, Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) became Vought's latest stars and were enlisted into Homelander's supe-supremacy fascism.

Starlight recruits the God U kids in the 'Gen V' season 2 finale. (Image credit: Jasper Savage/Prime)

Following the Gen V season 2 finale, the God U kids are set to join The Boys's fifth and final season, which will take place six months after they join up with Starlight and A-Train. (In the season 4 finale, the other members of the Boys were captured by Vought.)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Kripke confirmed that the young heroes will be "an important part" of season 5. He teased, "They’re really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government."

Now that Marie's been revealed as one of the only people in the world who could kill Homelander, we'll have to see how big a role she and her friends play in the upcoming fight. And odds are they'll also have to deal with Butcher (Karl Urban), who killed Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and is now on the run with Shetty's (Shelley Conn) supe-killing virus from Gen V season 1.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) prepares to fight. (Image credit: Jasper Savage/Prime)

Has 'Gen V' been renewed for season 3?

Prime Video has yet to announce a renewal for Gen V, but Kripke has confirmed that there is a road map for the spinoff to continue after the final season of The Boys.

"We don’t play it in season 5 of The Boys that this is the end of Gen V. We leave them open-ended because we actually have more Gen V story to tell, and we’d love to tell it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kripke added, "There's a take for season 3 of Gen V that I love. It's really surprising and unexpected, but great and really emotionally grounded. I would love to do it...So tell all your friends to tune in and watch Gen V and, hopefully, we'll get a season 3."

The new members of Starlight's resistance, from left: Annabeth, Marie, Cate, Jordan (Derek Luh), Emma, and Sam. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

When would 'Gen V' season 3 come out?

As of the season 2 finale, it's anyone's guess when Gen V could return for season 3. Prime Video hasn't even announced a release date for The Boys season 5 yet, but it's expected to premiere in 2026. (Also, the Boys prequel series Vought Rising is currently filming.) Depending on when the renewal decision arrives, Gen V could continue its two-year release schedule, returning sometime in 2027.

Which cast members would return for 'Gen V' season 3?

Gen V's season 3 cast largely depends on who makes it out alive of the resistance against Homelander's America. Possible cast members who could return include Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), Cate (Maddie Phillips), Sam (Asa Germann), and Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), as well as Harper (Jessica Clement), Greg (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), and Annabeth (Keeya King).

Marie and Jordan reconnect. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

What would 'Gen V' season 3 be about?

I feel a bit like a broken record at this point, because so much of what Gen V season 3 could look like depends on what both the characters and the show's universe as a whole will look like after The Boys season 5. Very little has been confirmed so far, but in an interview with The Wrap, Eric Kripke did hint that the kids may be entering a whole new society post-The Boys.

"Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-The Boys season 5 is such a fascinating universe; there’s a lot to explore," he said. "It’s so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, fucking anything goes—without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the Gen V kids in the middle of."

Still, part of the reason so many fans love Gen V is that the series has done such a good job balancing the world of supe social satire with the young characters's coming-of-age, and those emotional arcs will probably stay unique to Gen V. In interviews, Kripke and showrunner Michele Fazekas have been adamant that The Boys and Gen V are separate stories with their own themes and emotional arcs.

Since the students will probably be in survival mode throughout the resistance, Gen V season 3 could see them moving forward in their relationships. That could include Marie repairing her sisterhood with Annabeth, Jordan and Marie continuing their romance, Emma figuring out the love triangle between herself, Sam, and Greg, and Polarity continuing to mentor young heroes as a way of honoring Andre.