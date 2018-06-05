Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Fluttered Into the CFDA Fashion Awards in a Feathered Mini Dress

The definition of fashun.

The CFDA Fashion Awards is an annual celebration honoring designers, emerging talent, and creative tastemakers in fashion. It’s no surprise then, that one of the industry’s most in-demand models, Kendall Jenner, stopped by for the fête.

After sharing a few snaps of her lavender look on Instagram, Kendall finally arrived on the red carpet at the Brooklyn Museum in a stunning feather mini dress. (Where she met up with familiar faces like Karlie Kloss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley).

The lavender number, worn off the shoulders, featured an asymmetrical cut, long-sleeves, and a shaggy train—or should I say tail—that draped to the ground. We know the star has an affinity for short (and often times, sheer) dresses, so this thigh-high cut was definitely on theme.

Kendall likely attended the event to support her sister, Kim Kardashian, who will be honored with the CFDA's first-ever Influencer Award. We're anxiously awaiting her arrival.

