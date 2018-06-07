Pippa Middleton Made a $49 J.Crew Dress Look Like a Million Bucks

Zara might be Kate Middleton's go-to for affordable pieces, but her lil' sis seems to prefer J.Crew. On Thursday, Pippa Middleton stepped out in Knightsbridge, London and, staying true to her classic, feminine style, wore a J.Crew wrap mini dress. The breezy floral piece featured a ruffled hem and Pippa covered up with a navy blazer.

Given that she's pregnant, the expectant mom opted for comfy shoes—a pair of white sneakers—to run her errands in. It seems like Pippa's found her stride in wearing the most stylish pregnancy outfits and luckily, her exact dress is still available to shop. To make it even more enticing to fans, the piece is on sale for $49 (um, steal?).

The socialite announced her pregnancy back in April and since then, has attended numerous public engagements, from Meghan Markle's wedding to the French Open. And, she's done it all with style.



Shop Pippa's exact dress:

