Get into Fall’s Boho Trend With These On-Sale Picks From Anthropologie

If the return of the boho fashion trend was on your 2024 bingo card, give yourself a pat on the back—70s-era fashion is truly back in the good graces of fashion insiders. Some brands have always mastered the look, and Anthropologie is one of them. To prove my point, I found a ton of perfectly boho pieces hiding in Anthropologie's Labor Day sale section.

Known for its flowing dresses and easy-going silhouettes, Anthropologie has always been a hub for wearable, free-spirited fashion, and so many of those styles are more affordable than ever during the brand's massive Labor Day sale. From now through September 2, you can take an extra 40 percent off its sale section, which includes over 1,700 discounted items. From ruffled dresses and trendy crochet tops to airy cargo pants and sheer styles, these pieces guarantee a new look for fall without breaking your budget. And they all come in swoon-worthy fall hues perfect for adding to your new season wardrobe.

It's a sale you could spend hours poring over, which is exactly what I did to make your shopping easier. Ahead, I've rounded up all of the best boho finds on sale at Anthropologie to inspire your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop all of my finds. Oh—and everything is on sale for less than $250 right now.

By Anthropologie Ruffled V-Neck Popover Blouse (Was $128) $38 at Anthropologie The deep, earthy shades on this blouse are a dream to style. It also doesn't hurt that it has a floral print, lace, and ruffles—other main characteristics of the '70s fashion aesthetics.

Pilcro Linen Beach Cargo Pants (Were $138) $54 at Anthropologie Sure, these may say they were made for the beach, but the best linen pants work well into the transitional months, too. This pair is top-rated for their comfort and easy-going fit, making them an excellent option for traveling. They are also available in two other shades: white and mint green.

Mare Mare Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Blouse (Was $128) $48 at Anthropologie When you don't know what to wear, let this billowing blouse do all of the heavy lifting for you. With a quietly luxurious look, this top would look elegant with however you decide to style it.

Pilcro The Palmer Open-Stitch Pullover Sweater (Was $128) $48 at Anthropologie You'll want an open knit and relaxed fit for a boho take on knitwear. This sweater ticks both of those boxes. I love how you can wear it off the shoulder for a sexy peek of skin.

Frame Le Easy Flare Jeans (Were $278) $102 at Anthropologie Flared jeans are a pillar of '70s fashion and in turn, a must for a more bohemian-inspired wardrobe. Trust me, these will pair so nicely with just about every kind of fall boot, from cowboy styles to heeled options.

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition (Was $168) $60 at Anthropologie A dress that works for multiple occasions (and seasons) is a dress you don't want to pass up, especially when it's only $60. This pick comes top-rated, with nearly every review mentioning its great fit and comfort.

Ronny Kobo Olivialle V-Neck Maxi Dress (Was $698) $240 at Anthropologie This olive green number is calling out to be your fall wedding guest dress. With its cascading ruffles and flowing silhouette, it's absolutely gorgeous.

Maeve One-Shoulder Ruffled Top (Was $48) $24 at Anthropologie This white top is a versatile as can be. You can lean into its romantic feel with a full maxi skirt and sandals, but it would look just as stylish with a pair of wide-legged jeans and clogs.

Pilcro Utility Drawstring Pocket Pants (Were $128) $48 at Anthropologie Don't let the "no white after Labor Day" rule stop you from trying out these pants. These belong in your transitional wardrobe.

Shona Joy Natalina One-Shoulder Blouse (Was $240) $90 at Anthropologie I may have let out an audible gasp when I came across this pretty top during my scrolling. The one-shoulder neckline along with the flowing silhouette and classic autumn colors make it a top I could wear all season long.

Porridge Long-Sleeve Gauze Smocked Top (Was $108) $48 at Anthropologie Reviews say this top is made from a heavier fabric that's still breathable, so it's perfect for this transitional season. it's in one of fall's top trending colors.

Pilcro The McKinley Regenerative Cotton Corset Wide-Leg Pants (Were $148) $54 at Anthropologie According to the defining denim trends of fall 2024, the wider the leg, the better. This pair is not only fashion-forward, but it has that easy-going boho feel with its palazzo-like style.

Eva Franco Floral Appliqué Cami (Was $88) $36 at Anthropologie While celebrities have turned the sheer trend into a red-carpet mainstay, the bohemian aesthetic did it first. Take after Anthropologie and pair this cami with a pretty lace bra underneath for a more risqué look.

Hutch Sleeveless Smocked A-Line Midi Dress (Was $228) $78 at Anthropologie This floral dress is simply darling. It's the kind of piece I would wear to a picnic on a hot summer day. But since we're approaching fall, a cool suede jacket and knee-high boots would work, too.

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress (Was $198) $60 at Anthropologie In case you have any doubts, you can bring the boho-chic look into the office—this dress is just one way of doing so. Simply pair it with knee-high boots and chunky hoop earrings and you've got an easy fall work outfit.

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Draped-Back Asymmetrical Slip Midi Dress (Was $168) $30 at Anthropologie The silhouette of this dress may be more modern, but its earthy tones and floral print give it a boho feel.

Cloth & Stone Button-Front Tank (Was $88) $36 at Anthropologie Lightweight, airy, and sheer, this tank can be dressed up or down for whatever's on your calendar. Wear it to work with a cami underneath and trousers or out to date night with a solid bra and a flirty skirt.

Plenty by Tracy Reese Sleeveless Asymmetrical Midi Dress (Was $218) $72 at Anthropologie What's not to love about this slip dress? The mix of prints adds so much interest, while the asymmetrical hemline is a fun detail. You can also wear it in nearly any season with a simple switch of accessories.

Pilcro Cardigan Sweater Vest (Was $138) $54 at Anthropologie Tailored vests are trending for fall, but the boho equivalent would be this sweater vest. It's got a relaxed, comfortable silhouette that works just as well layered as it does on its own.

By Anthropologie Strapless Textured Knit Slip Midi Dress (Was $138) $54 at Anthropologie Look closely at this tube dress, and you'll notice that it's covered in a subtle floral texture. This makes it the ideal piece for a more subdued boho look. But if you want to amp up the boho spirit, add a studded belt and a big pendant necklace.

By Anthropologie Sheer Embroidered Cami (Was $98) $36 at Anthropologie I see this find as a great going-out top for the last remaining weeks of hot weather. I'd wear it with a mini denim skirt and fun cowboy boots for now then a leather blazer and flare denim once fall truly arrives later.

Pilcro Sunset High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans (Were $158) $60 at Anthropologie Tie-dye will always be a staple of boho style, but if the traditionally loud print is too much for you, these jeans will be right up your alley. They include fun motifs in a subtle way and are a cool way to spice up your denim collection.

Anthropologie The Somerset Mini Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition (Was $138) $60 at Anthropologie When a dress is as good as this one, you get it in every version you can (hint: the brand makes several). This mini style will pair perfectly with the season's shoe: thigh-high boots.