Get into Fall’s Boho Trend With These On-Sale Picks From Anthropologie
I found 23 finds under $250 for Labor Day that will get you in the '70s spirit.
If the return of the boho fashion trend was on your 2024 bingo card, give yourself a pat on the back—70s-era fashion is truly back in the good graces of fashion insiders. Some brands have always mastered the look, and Anthropologie is one of them. To prove my point, I found a ton of perfectly boho pieces hiding in Anthropologie's Labor Day sale section.
Known for its flowing dresses and easy-going silhouettes, Anthropologie has always been a hub for wearable, free-spirited fashion, and so many of those styles are more affordable than ever during the brand's massive Labor Day sale. From now through September 2, you can take an extra 40 percent off its sale section, which includes over 1,700 discounted items. From ruffled dresses and trendy crochet tops to airy cargo pants and sheer styles, these pieces guarantee a new look for fall without breaking your budget. And they all come in swoon-worthy fall hues perfect for adding to your new season wardrobe.
It's a sale you could spend hours poring over, which is exactly what I did to make your shopping easier. Ahead, I've rounded up all of the best boho finds on sale at Anthropologie to inspire your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop all of my finds. Oh—and everything is on sale for less than $250 right now.
The deep, earthy shades on this blouse are a dream to style. It also doesn't hurt that it has a floral print, lace, and ruffles—other main characteristics of the '70s fashion aesthetics.
Sure, these may say they were made for the beach, but the best linen pants work well into the transitional months, too. This pair is top-rated for their comfort and easy-going fit, making them an excellent option for traveling. They are also available in two other shades: white and mint green.
When you don't know what to wear, let this billowing blouse do all of the heavy lifting for you. With a quietly luxurious look, this top would look elegant with however you decide to style it.
You'll want an open knit and relaxed fit for a boho take on knitwear. This sweater ticks both of those boxes. I love how you can wear it off the shoulder for a sexy peek of skin.
Flared jeans are a pillar of '70s fashion and in turn, a must for a more bohemian-inspired wardrobe. Trust me, these will pair so nicely with just about every kind of fall boot, from cowboy styles to heeled options.
A dress that works for multiple occasions (and seasons) is a dress you don't want to pass up, especially when it's only $60. This pick comes top-rated, with nearly every review mentioning its great fit and comfort.
This olive green number is calling out to be your fall wedding guest dress. With its cascading ruffles and flowing silhouette, it's absolutely gorgeous.
This white top is a versatile as can be. You can lean into its romantic feel with a full maxi skirt and sandals, but it would look just as stylish with a pair of wide-legged jeans and clogs.
Don't let the "no white after Labor Day" rule stop you from trying out these pants. These belong in your transitional wardrobe.
I may have let out an audible gasp when I came across this pretty top during my scrolling. The one-shoulder neckline along with the flowing silhouette and classic autumn colors make it a top I could wear all season long.
Reviews say this top is made from a heavier fabric that's still breathable, so it's perfect for this transitional season. it's in one of fall's top trending colors.
According to the defining denim trends of fall 2024, the wider the leg, the better. This pair is not only fashion-forward, but it has that easy-going boho feel with its palazzo-like style.
While celebrities have turned the sheer trend into a red-carpet mainstay, the bohemian aesthetic did it first. Take after Anthropologie and pair this cami with a pretty lace bra underneath for a more risqué look.
This floral dress is simply darling. It's the kind of piece I would wear to a picnic on a hot summer day. But since we're approaching fall, a cool suede jacket and knee-high boots would work, too.
In case you have any doubts, you can bring the boho-chic look into the office—this dress is just one way of doing so. Simply pair it with knee-high boots and chunky hoop earrings and you've got an easy fall work outfit.
The silhouette of this dress may be more modern, but its earthy tones and floral print give it a boho feel.
Lightweight, airy, and sheer, this tank can be dressed up or down for whatever's on your calendar. Wear it to work with a cami underneath and trousers or out to date night with a solid bra and a flirty skirt.
What's not to love about this slip dress? The mix of prints adds so much interest, while the asymmetrical hemline is a fun detail. You can also wear it in nearly any season with a simple switch of accessories.
Tailored vests are trending for fall, but the boho equivalent would be this sweater vest. It's got a relaxed, comfortable silhouette that works just as well layered as it does on its own.
Look closely at this tube dress, and you'll notice that it's covered in a subtle floral texture. This makes it the ideal piece for a more subdued boho look. But if you want to amp up the boho spirit, add a studded belt and a big pendant necklace.
I see this find as a great going-out top for the last remaining weeks of hot weather. I'd wear it with a mini denim skirt and fun cowboy boots for now then a leather blazer and flare denim once fall truly arrives later.
Tie-dye will always be a staple of boho style, but if the traditionally loud print is too much for you, these jeans will be right up your alley. They include fun motifs in a subtle way and are a cool way to spice up your denim collection.
When a dress is as good as this one, you get it in every version you can (hint: the brand makes several). This mini style will pair perfectly with the season's shoe: thigh-high boots.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Don't Know About Their Royal Heritage Just Yet
"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
CIA Official Says Taylor Swift Concert Terrorist Plot Could Have “Killed Tens of Thousands of People”
The pop star recently addressed the planned attack, saying canceling her shows “was devastating.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2024 MTV VMAs
All your favorite pop girls are stepping out for this year's show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
19 Early Labor Day Fashion Sales to Kickstart Your Fall Wardrobe
Get ahead of the long weekend with early sales from J.Crew, Madewell, Reformation, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
Anthropologie’s First Adaptive Clothes Are By and For Fashion Girls
Each piece modifies an existing bestseller to suit women with disabilities.
By Halie LeSavage Published