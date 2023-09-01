Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s been a lot of change happening in my life—not only is my summer wardrobe on its way out thanks to the incoming fall weather, but I’m also in the midst of decorating my new apartment. Long story short, it’s not going great for my credit card bill. So, imagine my excitement when Anthropologie launched a massive Labor Day Weekend Sale that includes so many of the home decor and fashion pieces that I’ve been eyeing lately. Practically my entire saved folder is on sale right now.

The brand is offering up to 50 percent off full-price pieces from a variety of categories, from luxury candles to the cutest furniture on the market. There’s a reason that pieces from Anthropologie stay pinned on just about every Cool Person’s Pinterest boards and crop up in the homes of that very aesthetically-pleasing influencer you follow—they’re just plain good.

More than just that, the site is offering an extra 40 percent off both sale and final sale items from across the site, so that means that you can score their cutest fall essentials at a discount. You can find cute fall dresses alongside trendy ballet flats and silver jewelry. Plus, Anthropologie’s beauty products are on sale for 20 percent off.

When Does Anthrpologie’s Labor Day Weekend Sale End?

Furniture and home decor will be on sale from August 29 through September 4.

Sale pieces will be further discounted from August 31 until September 4 with the discount applied at checkout, no code necessary.

with the Beauty products will be discounted from August 29 through September 4.

Clothing & Accessories

Maeve Maxi Tunic Poplin Buttondown (Was $120) $48 at Anthropologie Use the massive Labor Day Weekend Sale as the perfect excuse to stock up on the fundamentals of your wardrobe that need replacing or updating. Take, for instance, this white button-down shirt from Maeve. It worked as a beachy bathing suit coverup during the summer months, but it will easily transition into your fall wardrobe if you layer it under a chunky sweater. It received top marks from shoppers for its versatility and comfortable feel.

Customer Review: "Good shirt for any occasion. I’ve worn it with shorts and sandals or jeans and sneakers. Black stays black after multiple washes. Quick Iron elevates the look."

BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown (Was $220) $59 at Anthropologie Going somewhere fancy? This halter dress from BHLDN is perfect for a fancy winter wedding thanks to the neutral colorway. It also comes in trending shades for the season like red or bright Barbiecore pink, so you can opt to make a statement or stick to something simple. Plus, if you're wearing it as a bridesmaid's dress right now, you can so easily hem it and keep it in your closet forever.

English Factory Puff-Sleeve Peplum Top (Was $80) $30 at Anthropologie Peplum tops are one of 2023's most interesting (and unexpected) trends. This baby pink puff-sleeved top also comes in baby blue. It's made from a cotton blend material that won't wrinkle, making it a dream to style. Plus, you can wear it with a white maxi skirt now while it's still warm or with a pair of dark wash or black jeans once the weather cools down. The puff sleeves also aren't too puffy to be layered under a blazer or lightweight fall jacket to make it more wearable for the chilly weather.

Seychelles Banks Heels (Were $129) $54 at Anthropologie Silver footwear is another trend that's convincing me to make a purchase this season. This pair of very wearable heels from Seychelles are great for wearing to a wedding or to the office thanks to the lower heel. One thing to be aware of is that they're on the narrower side of the spectrum, and reviewers note that they run small. However, shoppers love them for how comfortable they are.

By Anthropologie The Petra Medium Drop Earrings (Were $36) $15 at Anthropologie I bought this pair of silver earrings for my sister-in-law and let me tell you—they look so luxe in person. She tells me they're lightweight on her ears despite their size, too. If you're not a fan of silver jewelry, you can also shop them in gold. I am personally not a big earrings person but considering how trendy this organic silhouette has been this season, I may have to get them for myself. Better yet, they cost TK PRICE in the new sale.

Bibi Lou Embellished Flats (Were $140) $72 at Anthropologie Pointed-toe flats have been on my mind since they popped up on the Prada runways for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Plus, the slingback silhouette on this pair from Bibi Lou is also popular right now. They're such an easy way to achieve a two-for-one look when shopping for trendier pieces this season. And, consiedering they retailed for just $140 before the sale and have dozens of five-star reviews, I'm fully confident in taking the plunge and buying them for myself.

Home Decor

Gleaming Primrose Mirror (Was $898) $629 at Anthropologie This is *the* original, viral Anthropologie mirror that has wrought one million dupes across the internet. It's on sale in four sizes ranging from three feet right up through seven feet for massive impact. It has over 700 reviews on Anthropologie's site with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five, so it's safe to say that reviewers consider it practically perfect. While the burnished gold version is the most popular, you can also shop it in silver, black, and white. And while some mirrors can cause some distortion, several reviewers agree: this one does not make you look any different than you do in real-life.

Customer Review: "I bought this in black to go over my bathroom vanity. It is perfect! Image is clear and cleans easily. LOVE." — Anthropologie

APOTHEKE Eden Orange Blossom Neroli Candle (Was $44) $31 at Anthropologie I personally use massive sales like this one to stock up on the little pleasures that I don't normally love to buy full-price, like this luxe APOTHEKE Candle. Orange Neroli candles are those warm, sexy scents that don't overpower a room. This one has body thanks to the inclusion of sandalwood and a small touch of musk. The result is a scent that lasts without giving you a headache by the end of the night. Several other candles from APOTHEKE are also included in the sale, including their Black Iris Candle—which has notes of cinnamon and black pepper—and the Eden Cedarwood Ginger Candle, which features notes of ginger, figs, and coconut.

Rifle Paper Co. 2024 17-Month Planner (Was $36) $25 at Anthropologie 2023 is the year that flew by—It's already time to start thinking about getting a new planner for the new year! This 17-month planner from Rifle Paper Co. is on sale right now for just $25, which means that you get more than $10 off thanks to the sale. This best-in-class option has both monthly and weekly breakdowns (a necessity), as well as sections where you can list all of your goals and notes.

Customer Review: "Perfect size with plenty of room for notes. Well organized and stylish. Great for school and work!" — Anthropologie

Zaza Lustered Wine Glasses, Set of 4 (Was $56) $28 at Anthropologie These elevated wine glasses will look so good at all of your end-of-year parties and Friendsgivings. The opalescent finish on the glass has a bit of whimsy, while the luxe gold ring adds a touch of flair when compared to the others in your collection. This set of four retails for just $28 in the sale ($7 a glass!) so they're well worth it because they'll make you want to become the best host you can be.

Customer Review: "These wine glasses were bigger than I expected. They are just so beautiful to look at and are of good quality. Definitely recommend." — Anthropologie

Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set (Was $278) $195 at Anthropologie Another thing I only buy on sale? Bedsheets. This ruffled sateen set is on sale for less than $200 but looks like it would belong on the set of Bridgerton. You can shop them in one of six colors, which include white, the pale gray shown above, pastel green, pale pink, and a bright turquoise blue. They're made from organic cotton for softness and breathability to boot. The queen-sized version of this set includes both a flat and fitted sheet as well as two standard pillowcases. Add to the sweet look with the matching duvet cover, which is also on sale.

Hemming Bed (Was $1098) Visit Site It's a new month, which means that there are some of you are probably moving into a new space. There is no better time to buy a bed then when they're already on sale—and this one from Anthropologie is on sale for nearly half-off. It's low-profile and comes in three colors (black, gray, and light wood) was on my very own mood board when I was designing my new space. This one is also top-rated thanks to dozens of five-star reviews that call it out for the fact that you don't need a box spring, and that it's super sturdy despite the minimalist design.

Customer Review: "Sturdy, beautiful bed at the perfect price point. Delivery was super easy and the two guys who set it up were done in less than 5 minutes. Also love that we don’t need a box spring. My only complaint is that Anthro doesn’t have a matching dresser and nightstand to go with it." — Anthropologie

Beauty

Phlur Body Wash in Somebody Wood (Was $30) $24 at Anthropologie My partner stole this body wash from me and asks me to repurchase it on a daily basis. The scent includes notes of bergamot and sandalwood that linger ont he skin in the best way—The notes are not overpowering but rather enhance whatever perfume you're wearing. Plus, the consistency is so gorgeous and velvety and doesn't leave my skin feeling dry. The bottle is massive (read: it lasts forever) and it has a pump which means I don't have to spend time shaking out every single last drop. The matching body lotion is also on sale.

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (Was $245) $195 at Anthropologie This top facial essence has legions of dedicated fans for a reason. It's made with Pitera, an ingredient key to skin's ability to renew itself from the inside out. Celebrities like Olivia Culpo, and Iman both swear by it to keep their skin looking its best. The formula is watery in consistency but sinks quickly, too, so you won't feel tacky after you apply it. It's on sale right now for less than $200 and, while still a splurge at $195, it's a great deal.

Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Gel Cheek Tint in Feverish (Was $30) $24 at Anthropologie I really upped my cream blush game this year, and this blush stick from Make Beauty was a big part of that transformation. The consistency is gel-like in texture with a dewy finish that adds plumpness and a healthy sheen without being overbearing or greasy. Plus, the colors are pigmented (I like the bright pink shade, Feverish) but blendable and buildable. You can set them with a matching powder blush for longer-wearing color, but the formula on its own leaves you with a healthy-looking flush.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (Was $68) $54 at Anthropologie So many of my cult-favorite products are on sale right now. This cleansing balm is a savior for my sensitive skin. The texture melts away makeup—even waterproof mascara and eyeliner—with ease. Reviewers love it because it's deeply nourishing but doesn't leave a film behind. I love it because it soothes my skin and doesn't require tons of rubbing to get all of the product off. Following it up with a lighter face wash is all I need to perfectly cleanse my skin and remove the day's makeup and impurities.

Customer Review: "I read about this cleansing balm and decided to try. I am so happy I did. It's been almost a month and I can see and feel the difference in my skin. I like the texture of the balm. At the end of the day after I have used this balm, my skin feels restored. I highly recommend it." — Anthropologie