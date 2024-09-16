Ayo Edebiri Wears the Dress Version of Bottega Veneta's Viral Sardine Bag to the 2024 Emmys After-Party
She's a certified fashion girl.
Each luxury fashion house has a single product it's most known for. Loewe has the Puzzle bag, Chanel makes the Mini Flap, and for Hermès it's the Birkin. Bottega Veneta, on the other hand, is famous for its gold-handle Sardine Bag.
The design has become Bottega's bread and butter, having been worn by virtually every celeb in the business. Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez have all carried the Sardine in various colors and it was even the accessory of choice for Kendall Jenner's viral no-pants 'fit in 2022 (IYKYK).
The latest to take on the iconic Bottega look is none other than The Bear star and Emmys best-dressed contender Ayo Edebiri. She wore custom Bottega to the 2024 Emmys and, following the award show, changed into another design from the Italian label. Though she didn't actually carry the purse itself, Edebiri's mini dress tapped into the bag's most famous attribute: its gleaming gold, sardine-shaped handle.
While her red carpet look gave off an air of playfulness, Edebiri's post-show ensemble felt every bit posh and demure. For Walt Disney's after-party on Sept. 15, the actor wore an asymmetrical LBD covered in chic ruching, styled once again by Danielle Goldberg. Instead of your typical fabric strap, however, Bottega installed a metallic piece at the shoulder that mimicked their iconic Sardine handle.
Though the $3,400 bag was nowhere to be seen, Edebiri's chosen accessories did play up the statement hardware. She wore chunky gold hoops to match and a pair of knotted sandals, also from the brand.
This red carpet makes it official: We've got a new fashion darling on our hands.
Shop the Inspiration Behind Ayo Edebiri's Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
