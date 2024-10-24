Kylie and Kendall Jenner Strip Down to Clavicle-Baring, All-Black Looks at Hailey Bieber's Rhode Launch Party
The sisters celebrated the Rhode founder's new skincare launch in classic Jenner style.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner never miss a chance to wear something tight, sexy, and slightly revealing—especially not when Hailey Bieber is hosting the party. And we love them for it.
I'm of the opinion that plunging necklines, leather pants, and risqué cut-outs are good for society. It's brought us to a point where, sartorially speaking, anything goes. As celebrity stylist Kat Typaldos previously told Marie Claire's own Halie LeSavage in a conversation about the naked dressing trend, “It’s something that still feels quite taboo—people are able to co-op this thing that we’re told that we shouldn’t be doing. I think that’s really amazing because, especially in Western and American culture, it’s very ‘shameful’ to be naked. Being able to feel really proud of your body, in a public way, is really exciting.” Amen, sister.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Kendall and Kylie supported bestie Hailey Bieber at a launch party for her latest Rhode skincare launch: Barrier Butter, a moisture-locking balm meant to serve as the last step in your routine. (In case you're curious: Yes, I've tried it. And yes, it's really improving the appearance of my fine lines in these dry, frigid fall months.)
Kendall Jenner pulled up to the shindig, held at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, in a black strapless bandage top that harkened back to the Hervé Léger halcyon days of Y2K. I've yet to track down her exact tube top, but it certainly reminded me of one Tom Ford designed for Yves Saint Laurent's Spring 2001 collection. The model—who recently debuted a fresh mane of rich-girl blonde hair—wore a Bourse Clutch Bag and a black leather belt with gold hardware, both from The Row. Her matching black leather shoes had a squared-off, slightly pointed toe reminiscent of a sold-out pair from The Row, but Jeffrey Campbell does a boot with a very similar shape for less than $200. Her nails also featured a naked manicure.
Kylie Jenner was all smiles as she left the venue in a plunging black sleeveless top tucked into high-waisted leather pants, pointy black heels, and Otra sunglasses. Clutched in her short, square-shaped nails—a clear nod to the bright red color trend—was a small Gucci vintage mink mini bag. Luckily, there's still one floating around for purchase if you're so inclined.
Fellow party attendees included Bieber herself, of course, as well as Bella Hadid, Devon Lee Carlson, Claudia Schiffer, Lori Harvey, and Stassie Karanikolaou. Isn't it nice when all of our favorite It girls collide in one place?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
