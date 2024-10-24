Kylie and Kendall Jenner never miss a chance to wear something tight, sexy, and slightly revealing—especially not when Hailey Bieber is hosting the party. And we love them for it.

I'm of the opinion that plunging necklines, leather pants, and risqué cut-outs are good for society. It's brought us to a point where, sartorially speaking, anything goes. As celebrity stylist Kat Typaldos previously told Marie Claire's own Halie LeSavage in a conversation about the naked dressing trend, “It’s something that still feels quite taboo—people are able to co-op this thing that we’re told that we shouldn’t be doing. I think that’s really amazing because, especially in Western and American culture, it’s very ‘shameful’ to be naked. Being able to feel really proud of your body, in a public way, is really exciting.” Amen, sister.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Kendall and Kylie supported bestie Hailey Bieber at a launch party for her latest Rhode skincare launch: Barrier Butter, a moisture-locking balm meant to serve as the last step in your routine. (In case you're curious: Yes, I've tried it. And yes, it's really improving the appearance of my fine lines in these dry, frigid fall months.)

Kylie and Kendall Jenner hold hands as they leave the Rhode launch party in matching black outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner pulled up to the shindig, held at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, in a black strapless bandage top that harkened back to the Hervé Léger halcyon days of Y2K. I've yet to track down her exact tube top, but it certainly reminded me of one Tom Ford designed for Yves Saint Laurent's Spring 2001 collection. The model—who recently debuted a fresh mane of rich-girl blonde hair—wore a Bourse Clutch Bag and a black leather belt with gold hardware, both from The Row. Her matching black leather shoes had a squared-off, slightly pointed toe reminiscent of a sold-out pair from The Row, but Jeffrey Campbell does a boot with a very similar shape for less than $200. Her nails also featured a naked manicure.

The Row Bourse Clutch Bag in Leather $1,590 at The Row

The Row Vintage Belt in Leather $630 at The Row

Kylie Jenner was all smiles as she left the venue in a plunging black sleeveless top tucked into high-waisted leather pants, pointy black heels, and Otra sunglasses. Clutched in her short, square-shaped nails—a clear nod to the bright red color trend—was a small Gucci vintage mink mini bag. Luckily, there's still one floating around for purchase if you're so inclined.

Kylie Jenner smiles as she exits the party in a plunging black top and leather pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fellow party attendees included Bieber herself, of course, as well as Bella Hadid, Devon Lee Carlson, Claudia Schiffer, Lori Harvey, and Stassie Karanikolaou. Isn't it nice when all of our favorite It girls collide in one place?