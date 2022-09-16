Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
When it comes to jewelry, you're probably already well-stocked on the basics. Fashion girls know that necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are closet staples. But there may be an understated accessory you're lacking in your jewelry collection: The anklet. Some of the best jewelry brands out there have a small selection of gorgeous anklets (or ankle bracelets, if you prefer) in their collection, so might we suggest you should too?
Just like any other piece of jewelry, anklets come in all shapes and sizes to fit your own style and needs. You may opt for a thin, delicate option or go bold with a chunky chain piece. Or maybe you need some added bling to go with your favorite summer dress. Whatever your style may be, rest assured that the best anklets will instantly make your outfit more elevated. And don't worry—the best affordable jewelry brands have great options available, too.
The Best Statement Anklet
When a statement necklace doesn't do the trick, turn the attention to your ankles. This piece by Cult Gaia is the perfect way to elevate a simple pair of heels.
The Best Simple Gold Anklet
Influencer-loved brand Mejuri created the best anklet for everyday wear. The paperclip chain will instantly add a touch of polish to your casual wear. And if you love a set, it also has a matching necklace and bracelet.
The Best Colorful Anklet
Why only stick to one color in your jewelry when you can have the rainbow? This cubic zirconia tennis anklet is the best mix of playful and trendy.
The Best Pearl Anklet
Pearl lovers can wear even more of their favorite gemstones with this simple anklet by Mateo New York. It's handmade from 14-karat gold and freshwater pearls, so you know it's a piece you'll keep forever.
The Best Beaded Anklet
Roxanne Assoulin's anklets exude the playful energy of her entire collection, and this piece is no different. This beaded anklet is an effortless way to add a touch of color to your look.
The Best Simple Silver Anklet
If silver is your go-to, pick up this dainty ankle bracelet by Maria Black to go with all of your looks. It'll look just as good paired with your sneakers as it will with heels, we promise.
The Best Personalized Anklet
For a more creative gift, why not turn towards something personalized? In 14-karat gold, this piece from Saks Fifth Avenue would make the perfect gift for jewelry lovers.
The Best Anklet on Amazon
With over 11,000 5-star reviews, you can trust this Amazon pick will serve you well. One reviewer even wrote, "I have worn mine to the beach, mowed the yard, showered, and even slept in it! Still looks as good as the first time I put it on."
The Best Luxe Anklet
Special occasions call for something glamorous, so of course, one of the most glamorous footwear designers would make the best accessory. Amina Muaddi's Tennis Anklet is the perfect addition to a pair of her sculptural heels.
The Best Dangly Anklet
Dangly charms on your foot will add some spice to even the most basic of outfits. This Ben-Amun anklet is dainty but is a bit more interesting than a basic chain piece.
The Best Layered Anklet
When one anklet isn't enough, reach for a double-layered piece. This multi-strand anklet from small batch jewelry brand Mod + Jo was practically made to go with your favorite mule heels.
The Best Charm Anklet
With big, bold shell and coin charms, this anklet will add contrast to barely there sandals. The natural-shaped pearls and gold coins also give this anklet a vintage charm.
The Best Vacation Anklet
Allow the beachy, shimmery colors of this pearl anklet to whisk you far away from the office. This Chan Luu piece is made of freshwater cultured pearls, making it the perfect accessory for your next vacation.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.
