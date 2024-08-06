Blake Lively Molds the Western Trend—and Chaps—to Her Flower Power Outfit Agenda
Saddle up for even more method dressing.
After spending the past couple weeks paying homage to her It Ends With Us. character Lily Bloom in back-to-back florals, Blake Lively has found an unanticipated way to channel her latest role. Instead of method-dressing in her usual vibrantly explosive gowns, she's bringing the yeehaw agenda to bouquets and blossoms by way of the Western trend.
On Monday, August 5, the actress promoted her film in New York City late into the night. While hitting the city sidewalk, Lively wore a burnt orange, distressed vinyl bodysuit fresh off the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk. The piece came with a deep, rounded neckline and ultra-thin spaghetti straps. Over the top, she layered a chunky, oversized brown knit cardigan from Stella McCartney's Resort 2025 collection.
The Blake Brown founder tucked the shiny one-piece into a pair of jeans, also hailing from Stella McCartney's Resort 2025 collection. But as a dedicated on-theme dresser, Lively couldn't step out without at least one tiny nod to the fictional florist she's portraying. Her Stella McCarthy bottoms weren't just any regular pair of denim—they integrated a black leather chap design embroidered with white flowers at the top. If it weren't for the floral theme going strong across her recent appearances, you'd think she'd taken her chaps straight from Christina Aguilera's wardrobe circa Dirrty.
The Gossip Girl alum completed her outfit with black-heeled sandals, a pair of gold statement hoops, and an eclectic mix of chunky bangles stacked on her wrist.
Blake Lively has constantly refreshed the floral motifs in "groundbreaking" ways over the course of her latest press tour—and without any help, since she's her own stylist. She's embodied her character, Lily Bloom, by opting for styles from beaded mini dresses to feathery frocks. With the August 9 release date for the film inching closer, Lively is getting even more daring and experimental with dressing the part.
Over the weekend, the actress stepped out in a see-through, chainmail floral top with light-wash pearl-studded jeans from Versace. She tied her look together in an unexpected way by flashing her pink-and-black Versace boxer briefs.
Exposed underwear aside, Blake Lively's 2000s-inspired leather-denim chaps moment isn't the first and only time she's sported the rising Western trend while promoting It Ends With Us. Lively posted a carousel of newly-released promotional images from the set back in July. In the photos, she's seen wearing a very modern version of the Canadian tuxedo. She doubled (or, tripled) down on denim in a fitted blazer, flare jeans, and a bralette—all of the pieces decorated with rhinestone roses.
From cowboy boots and elaborate hats to rodeo-ready jeans, the Western trend is currently taking over the runway and celebrity closets, one A-lister at a time. Blake Lively is the latest star who dares to take on the "yeehaw" challenge—and judging by the trend's popularity, it won't be the last time.
Shop Denim and Leather Chaps, Inspired by Blake Lively
