Brooks Brothers Has All of the Timeless Basics You Need on Sale

As a longtime fashion fan and now shopping editor, I know all the best spots to shop when I’m researching 2024’s biggest fashion trends. It’s literally my job to find the hidden gems and discover new brands. I also tend to re-discover brands from time to time. Such is the case with Brooks Brothers. Not only is their line of workwear super chic, but the pieces are well-priced thanks to the fact that the brand is running a major sale right now.

Maybe you associate Brooks Brothers with their menswear but do not skip their womenswear line. From their cashmere sweaters to their everyday T-shirts, Brooks Brothers has nailed quiet luxury dressing to a T with their selection of elevated basics. If that sounds up your alley, now's your chance to get reacquainted with the brand during their Semi-Annual Sale. From now through January 17, Brooks Brothers is offering up to 60 percent off selected items, plus an additional 25 percent off select sale items.

To prove to you just how good Brooks Brothers is right now, I rounded up 15 timeless basics worth adding to your closet. Ahead, you'll find got-to-have pieces from sweaters, blazers, accessories, and more all made to last you for seasons to come. After shopping this sale, I can practically guarantee you'll become a born-again Brooks Brothers fan.

Merino Wool Turtleneck (Was $168) $101 at Brooks Brothers I wear a thin turtleneck sweater at least once a week so this is a piece I can't go without in my wardrobe. Wear it under button-downs and blouses as an extra layer of warmth, or wear it on its own for simple chic look.

Wool Wide-Leg Pleated Flannel Trousers (Was $328) $142 at Brooks Brothers As far as I'm concerned, wide-leg trousers like these have made their way into staple status. This piece is incredibly versatile depending on your personal style. You could easily wear them into the office or dress them down with sneakers and a cool t-shirt for something more casual.

Brushed Wool Twill Peacoat (Was $898) $539 at Brooks Brothers We all need a trusty coat in our lives and this one could be yours. This coat is made from 100 percent Italian wool so you can rest assured it's nothing short of luxurious. Its classic peacoat silhouette means it won't ever go out of style either.

Merino Wool and Cashmere Blend Cable Knit Scarf (Was $178) $107 at Brooks Brothers Investing in a cashmere scarf is about the best thing you can do for your end-of winter wardrobe. They're luxurious, crazy warm, and will last you so much longer—and they're an easy layer to add into your look on those in-between weather days. While I'm loving this red shade for an extra pop of color, which also happens to be very of the moment, you can also choose more classic shades like black, beige, and navy.

Merino Wool Cashmere Tennis Sweater (Was $398) $135 at Brooks Brothers In my opinion, V-neck sweaters like this often go under appreciated but I see it as a staple layering piece. It would look so cool over a button-down, but also just as cool on its own. I'd style this sweater with dark wide-legged jeans and loafers for a classic, yet forward preppy 'fit.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $498) $299 at Brooks Brothers Who doesn't love a cashmere sweater? This cable-knit pick is one to keep around forever in your closet for anytime you want to feel cozy and polished. Brooks Brothers sourced their cashmere from the finest Kashmir goats so you can bet this sweater is soft as can be.

Supima® Cotton Stretch Pique T-Shirt (Was $70) $26 at Brooks Brothers Yet another classic, this black t-shirt could be used in so many different ways in your wardrobe. Whether you layer it or wear it on its own, the outfits are nearly endless. Reviews say this tee has great quality and is elevated enough to wear to work, too.

Wool Flannel Jacket (Was $498) $225 at Brooks Brothers Blazers are undeniably a closet staple and this is one you can wear on repeat. First and foremost, it's made from 100 percent wool and is fully lined so not only is it warm, but its luxe quality will make you feel like a million bucks every time you wear it.

Cashmere Cardigan (Was $398) $239 at Brooks Brotherss If you don't have a cashmere cardigan in your rotation, might I suggest this one? It may look simple, but that's exactly why it will go far in your wardrobe. Its fine cashmere knit makes it breathable, cuddly soft, and so warm. You can throw this cardigan on just about any look any time you're in need of extra coziness.

Cotton Modal Button-Shoulder Top (Was $88) $26 at Brooks Brothers Long sleeve T-shirts don't get enough credit in our wardrobes. This tee, for example, is ideal for your work attire as it likely pairs well with any trousers or skirts you have. The mother-of-pearl buttons at the shoulder gives it extra style points, too.

Leather Croc Embossed Belt (Was $198) $75 at Brooks Brothers Don't underestimate the power of a great belt. This chic accessory can work wonders at snatching your waist and adding shape to dresses, or it can work as an elevated finish to pants and skirts. This one get's extra style points for its luxe-looking croc-embossed finish.

Merino Wool Belted Sweater Dress (Was $298) $112 at Brooks Brothers For those winter days you struggle with putting together an outfit, this sweater dress will save the day. Made from 100 percent wool, it's perfectly comfy and warm, not to mention it's totally chic for the office and beyond. Pair it with tights and your favorite knee-high boots and you're good to go.

Long Sleeve Jersey Ribbed Scoop Neck Top (Was $118) $36 at Brooks Brothers If you're looking to elevate your wardrobe, you've got to start with your basics. This long-sleeve top is a must for all of your layering needs and looks so luxurious thanks to its ribbed-knit material.

Belted Crepe Jacket (Was $428) $150 at Brooks Brothers I promise you won't ever get tired of wearing this black blazer. The belt adds a nice flattering touch and its slightly loose fit will keep you comfortable. While you can easily incorporate this blazer into your workwear attire, I'd pair it with jeans and pointy-toe heels for a look that's elevated and cool.