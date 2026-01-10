Jennifer Lawrence Embraces 2026's Prints Galore Trend in a Jacquemus Jacket and Khaite Ballet Flats
The Oscar winner expertly mixed her animal prints.
Having already shown how fashion girls are styling ballet flats with socks, Jennifer Lawrence decided to dive headfirst into 2026's prints galore trend.
During a solo outing on January 9, the Oscar-winning actress wore a Jacquemus Le Fernando faux fur leopard-print jacket paired with The Row's Gala wool and cashmere-blend flannel wide-leg pants in an oat shade. Unfortunately, Lawrence's exact $1,250 pants have already sold out, but similar styles remain available to shop.
Lawrence added an extra pop of color to her outfit with a pair of Khaite Jane Ostrich Leather Flats in Sky Blue. The turquoise ostrich leather ballet flats provided the perfect contrast to the actress's cozy leopard-print jacket. The $1,980 footwear proves, once again, that dueling animal prints are always welcome.
The Die My Love star carried Toteme's $1,650 Day Suede Tote Bag, and wore a pair of DMY Studios Bibi Havana Sunglasses. For jewelry, Lawrence opted for her Yi Collection Pyramid Large Emerald Ring, which retails for $6,450.
Basically, the American Hustle star is providing all of the style inspiration anyone might need for the start of 2026.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.