Having already shown how fashion girls are styling ballet flats with socks, Jennifer Lawrence decided to dive headfirst into 2026's prints galore trend.

During a solo outing on January 9, the Oscar-winning actress wore a Jacquemus Le Fernando faux fur leopard-print jacket paired with The Row's Gala wool and cashmere-blend flannel wide-leg pants in an oat shade. Unfortunately, Lawrence's exact $1,250 pants have already sold out, but similar styles remain available to shop.

Lawrence added an extra pop of color to her outfit with a pair of Khaite Jane Ostrich Leather Flats in Sky Blue. The turquoise ostrich leather ballet flats provided the perfect contrast to the actress's cozy leopard-print jacket. The $1,980 footwear proves, once again, that dueling animal prints are always welcome.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs a leopard-print jacket with turquoise ostrich leather ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Die My Love star carried Toteme's $1,650 Day Suede Tote Bag, and wore a pair of DMY Studios Bibi Havana Sunglasses. For jewelry, Lawrence opted for her Yi Collection Pyramid Large Emerald Ring, which retails for $6,450.

TOTEME Medium Day Suede Tote $1,650 at Nordstrom

Basically, the American Hustle star is providing all of the style inspiration anyone might need for the start of 2026.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

