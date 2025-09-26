Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Street Style to the Film Festival Red Carpet
Her penchant for Phoebe Philo has infiltrated her red carpet wardrobe.
Historically, the overlap between Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet and street style has been slim to none. She has certain brands that dominate each domain of her wardrobe—Dior for the former, The Row and Dissh for the latter—and they rarely intersect, except for the occasional handbag. On September 26, however, one designer made an unexpected crossover.
Lawrence stepped out at the 2025 San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday for a photocall to promote Die, My Love (out Nov. 14.), wearing Phoebe Philo, one of her off-duty favorites. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi sourced Look 40 from Collection D, and the caped T-shirt and trousers combination marked a stark shift in Lawrence's red carpet record. (Custom gowns with Dior tags tend to be more her speed.)
For this daytime appearance, she channeled the aesthetic she prefers when she's not posing in front of the cameras. Don't be fooled by my language: The look is relaxed, but it's not throw-on-to-run-errands casual. Both pieces feature a silk-ish finish. The shirt boasts an elongated train that flows straight back from the shoulders (a big Fall 2025 trend), and its stark white lining matches the short, rolled-up sleeves.
A floor-length skirt would've been a predictable partner, given the setting. But Lawrence slipped on matching trousers with a wide-legs fit similar to her beloved La Ligne Colby Pants, except in a slightly thicker fabric. Peep-toe pumps barely peeked out from each extra-long hem.
In lieu of a statement necklace, Lawrence opted for Phoebe Philo silver stud earrings, which would set you back $650. Once the step-and-repeat wrapped, she popped on the $460 Peak Sunglasses, also from the brand.
To understand just how different this Phoebe Philo look is to her previous film festival attire, just look at what Lawrence wore to her last photocall in May, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Her ethereal skirt set—a beige blouse with an embroidered maxi—hailed from Dior's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. She paired it with Christian Louboutin sandals, a Dior Saddle Bag, and a $3,900 Longines watch. (She is the brand's Ambassador of Elegance, after all.)
Personally, I'm watching Getty Images like a hawk for Lawrence's next film festival look. If she walks the red carpet in another street style-inspired set, you'll be the first to know.
