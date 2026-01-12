Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Trade Golden Globes Eveningwear for Cozy Date Night Outfits
Instead of attending the 2026 Golden Globes, she and Bradley Cooper hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
On January 11, Hollywood's elite surrendered their cozy Sunday evening rituals in favor of the 2026 Golden Globes—except for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Instead, the couple headed nine miles west of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, trading in red carpet finery in favor of chill date night outfits.
Scoring a reservation at the celebrity hotspot is no easy feat, unless you strategically plan it during awards season, like Hadid and Cooper did. The model went with a fuzzy cardigan from her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence, to stay warm in the 60°F L.A. weather. The $995 Le Jacket is made out of brushed cashmere, and features oversized shawl-like lapels, dolman sleeves, and four statement buttons.
Giorgio Baldi regular Rihanna declared the Italian restaurant a jeans-friendly zone as early as 2011, so Hadid followed suit in a wide-leg, light-wash pair. They stretched so far, you could barely see her brown suede boots.
It wouldn't be a proper off-duty Hadid outfit without a four-figure Miu Miu bag. This time, she chose the $4,900 Leather Patchwork Beau, crafted from leather patches in different shades of brown. The top-handle, zip-top style debuted on the brand's Spring 2024 collection, and Hadid's had it in her closet since at least Dec. 2024.
If you thought Hadid's look was laid-back, just wait until you spot Cooper's: The actor and director wore a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt, worn-in jeans, and lace-up black boots—quite the contrast with his last Golden Globes look from 2024, when he posed for photographers in a custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo.
Hadid and Cooper have yet to walk a red carpet together. But this isn't their first awards season date night at the restaurant: After the 2024 Golden Globes, they traded after parties for an almost-private date night—Cooper's mom tagged along—at Giorgio Baldi. Hadid's outfit then was slightly more elevated, thanks to a corset top, a double-breasted coat, and Toteme knee-high boots, plus Miu Miu's Arcadie Bag.
Sure, Hadid and Cooper RSVP'd "no" to the 2026 Golden Globes, but that didn't stop them from maintaining their Giorgio Baldi tradition. Clearly the restaurant brings out the best in its fashion girl guests, Rihanna and Hadid included.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.