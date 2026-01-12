Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Trade Golden Globes Eveningwear for Cozy Date Night Outfits

On January 11, Hollywood's elite surrendered their cozy Sunday evening rituals in favor of the 2026 Golden Globes—except for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Instead, the couple headed nine miles west of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, trading in red carpet finery in favor of chill date night outfits.

Scoring a reservation at the celebrity hotspot is no easy feat, unless you strategically plan it during awards season, like Hadid and Cooper did. The model went with a fuzzy cardigan from her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence, to stay warm in the 60°F L.A. weather. The $995 Le Jacket is made out of brushed cashmere, and features oversized shawl-like lapels, dolman sleeves, and four statement buttons.

Giorgio Baldi regular Rihanna declared the Italian restaurant a jeans-friendly zone as early as 2011, so Hadid followed suit in a wide-leg, light-wash pair. They stretched so far, you could barely see her brown suede boots.

Gigi Hadid joined Bradley Cooper at Giorgio Baldi in comfy date night attire. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Guest In Residence Cashmere Grizzly Le Jacket $995 at Bergdorf Goodman

It wouldn't be a proper off-duty Hadid outfit without a four-figure Miu Miu bag. This time, she chose the $4,900 Leather Patchwork Beau, crafted from leather patches in different shades of brown. The top-handle, zip-top style debuted on the brand's Spring 2024 collection, and Hadid's had it in her closet since at least Dec. 2024.

If you thought Hadid's look was laid-back, just wait until you spot Cooper's: The actor and director wore a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt, worn-in jeans, and lace-up black boots—quite the contrast with his last Golden Globes look from 2024, when he posed for photographers in a custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo.

Blink and you'll miss Cooper's date night look behind Hadid. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid and Cooper have yet to walk a red carpet together. But this isn't their first awards season date night at the restaurant: After the 2024 Golden Globes, they traded after parties for an almost-private date night—Cooper's mom tagged along—at Giorgio Baldi. Hadid's outfit then was slightly more elevated, thanks to a corset top, a double-breasted coat, and Toteme knee-high boots, plus Miu Miu's Arcadie Bag.

Sure, Hadid and Cooper RSVP'd "no" to the 2026 Golden Globes, but that didn't stop them from maintaining their Giorgio Baldi tradition. Clearly the restaurant brings out the best in its fashion girl guests, Rihanna and Hadid included.