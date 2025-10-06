Kaia Gerber Swaps Givenchy Runway Feather Heels for Rare Asics Sneakers
Jet lag is no match for the supermodel's street style.
Kaia Gerber's Fashion Month run ended on October 3, when she closed Sarah Burton's Spring 2026 show for Givenchy in a bra top, cut-out skirt, and feathered shoes. Two days later, she resumed her daily fitness routine in Los Angeles, Asics sneakers and all.
Gerber styled her trustiest athleisure, starting with a fashion girl's dream Asics. The Gel-Kayano 14 Juliana Salazar sneakers are one of the rarest finds on Gerber's shoe rack. They launched in February 2025 for $160, their extra-heightened soles, blue gel heels, and metallic details quickly making headlines. Good luck finding her exact colorway: The gray-and-white trainers are only available in limited quantities, much like other sneakers in Gerber's closet.
Gerber's gray socks—in a high crew silhouette—upped the curved nostalgia of each shoe. They're her go-to sock style, but here, alongside chunky, dad-ish sneakers, they felt especially right.
Gerber curated her gym outfit formula years ago, one that she's stuck to since. Usually, it features itty-bitty biker shorts, a bra top, the occasional hoodie, and a tote bag from her book club, Library Science. Her latest look followed the same steps, pairing her thigh-length shorts with a zip-up sweatshirt. Both pieces were black, except for Gerber's monogrammed, sold-out tote bag.
Feel déjà vu? It's been her signature gym bag since May 2024, when the $55 canvas style debuted. Gerber keeps reviving the now-signature set beside similar shorts and sneakers. (See Gerber on June 22 outside the same L.A. gym.)
Gerber began building her Asics collection in April 2022, testing Gel-1130s, Gel-Kayano 28s, and Asics Onitsuka Tigers over the years. The Gel-Kayano 14s appear to be her rarest model (and perhaps her newest). Gerber hasn't worn them since their Feb. 2025 launch, but now, the breaking-in process has begun.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.