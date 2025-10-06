Kaia Gerber's Fashion Month run ended on October 3, when she closed Sarah Burton's Spring 2026 show for Givenchy in a bra top, cut-out skirt, and feathered shoes. Two days later, she resumed her daily fitness routine in Los Angeles, Asics sneakers and all.

Gerber styled her trustiest athleisure, starting with a fashion girl's dream Asics. The Gel-Kayano 14 Juliana Salazar sneakers are one of the rarest finds on Gerber's shoe rack. They launched in February 2025 for $160, their extra-heightened soles, blue gel heels, and metallic details quickly making headlines. Good luck finding her exact colorway: The gray-and-white trainers are only available in limited quantities, much like other sneakers in Gerber's closet.

Kaia Gerber ended her workout in the rarest of Asics sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

A few days before, Gerber closed the Givenchy runway in Paris. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Gerber's gray socks—in a high crew silhouette—upped the curved nostalgia of each shoe. They're her go-to sock style, but here, alongside chunky, dad-ish sneakers, they felt especially right.

Gerber curated her gym outfit formula years ago, one that she's stuck to since. Usually, it features itty-bitty biker shorts, a bra top, the occasional hoodie, and a tote bag from her book club, Library Science. Her latest look followed the same steps, pairing her thigh-length shorts with a zip-up sweatshirt. Both pieces were black, except for Gerber's monogrammed, sold-out tote bag.

Feel déjà vu? It's been her signature gym bag since May 2024, when the $55 canvas style debuted. Gerber keeps reviving the now-signature set beside similar shorts and sneakers. (See Gerber on June 22 outside the same L.A. gym.)

Gerber began building her Asics collection in April 2022, testing Gel-1130s, Gel-Kayano 28s, and Asics Onitsuka Tigers over the years. The Gel-Kayano 14s appear to be her rarest model (and perhaps her newest). Gerber hasn't worn them since their Feb. 2025 launch, but now, the breaking-in process has begun.

