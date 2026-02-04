That point in winter has arrived when you think twice about wearing your effortlessly chic—but not entirely weather-proof—wrap coat in the wild. Bundling up in a parka and insulated boots is your safest bet to remain frostbite-free. But just because you're covered from knee to neck doesn't mean you can't serve a look. On February 3, Jennifer Lawrence proved Marie Claire right in an outfit giving "wintry mix" a luxurious new meaning.

New York City's slush-covered sidewalks didn't stop the local from an afternoon walk. If anything, it allowed Lawrence to accurately break in her new, $1,600 Decca Down Park from Arc’teryx. The heavy-duty coat is equipped for freezing temps with gray goose insulation, waterproof fabric, and fitted cuffs to shut out drafts. She zipped it up from hem to hood, hiding her sold-out, navy Selby Trousers from La Ligne.

New Yorkers would recognize Lawrence's suede, chestnut brown toeboxes anywhere: she also slipped on Ugg's Classic Short II Boots, which joined her shoe rack last month. The Uggs were a few shades lighter than her $585 Nour Hammour Beanie. Rich, dark chocolate shearling stretched from the wide, turned-up brim to the snug crown.

Jennifer Lawrence looked every bit a true New Yorker in Ugg boots, a parka, and a rare Dior bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Seems like a pretty typical off-duty outfit for a New Yorker, right? Wrong. Her understated black, top-handle tote was anything but: She carried a vintage Dior Malice bag, which debuted in 1999 under creative director John Galliano. The 27-year-old purse mirrored the rectangular, east-west silhouette of Coach's sold-out Swing Zip, except with a glossy, patent leather garnish.

A rounded, metal triangle on one side—subtly monogrammed with Christian Dior's logo—confirmed the Malice's ID. Lawrence's style sold last May for $3,890, but you can find the same metal stamp on other secondhand, Galliano-era Malices.

A rare handbag, an oversize coat, and Uggs each have a part to play in the Oscar winner's fail-safe formula. Last month, she wore the under-$200 boots on repeat, first with a Toteme puffer coat, then a The Row cashmere wrap. Both outerwear options reached the five-figure range thanks to her $33,000 The Row Lady Bag, while Uggs maintained each look's high-low status. Take it from Lawrence: the power of a low-key boot and a high-key designer find can't be underestimated.

