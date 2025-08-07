Katie Holmes Ditches Plain Wide-Leg Jeans for an All-Over-Embroidered Pair
Of course, they're sold out already.
Since Katie Holmes started filming Happy Hours in late July, R13 has been behind most of her fan-favorite outfits. So far, she's worn summer plaid and overalls from the denim New York-based brand. On August 6, however, she outdid herself with the rarest of R13 finds: the ultra-embroidered X-Boyfriend Jeans.
Playing opposite her co-star, Joshua Jackson, Holmes stood out on the Manhattan set in another "it shouldn't work, but it does" outfit. The Dawson's Creek alum clearly styled her look around her light-wash jeans, adorned with various floral appliqués. The birds, butterflies, and flowers juxtaposed skeleton embroidery, which stretched from her thigh to the hem.
On top, Holmes took it easy with a navy blue T-shirt layered underneath a pleated button-down. Once again, she carried her character's signature tote: the re-issued Chloé Paddington Bag from Chemena Kamali's Fall/Winter 2025 collection. It mirrors Phoebe Philo's original Spring 2005 design from the oversize padlock to the smooth leather exterior.
Sure, one-color wide-leg jeans get the most bang for Holmes's buck. But occasionally, the A-lister will swap her mid-wash bottoms for a fresher take—though few as elaborate as her latest look. In April 2023, she pulled off crystal-covered 3.1 Phillip Lim jeans in not one, but three different tones.
The high-rise waistline, for one, appeared black, while the legs were split into light- and mid-washes. She went with elevated basics on top, including a white T-shirt and a gray blazer. A Balmain bag and Marni pumps, both with metallic silver hardware, finished her talk-show set.
I, for one, prefer basic jeans, but my straight-leg styles leave something to be desired. So with Holmes as my inspiration, I tracked down more embroidered pairs that could revamp my denim collection.
Shop Jeans Inspired by Katie Holmes
