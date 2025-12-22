Fashion girls are having a very vintage Christmas so far. This weekend alone, Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa swapped typical December dress codes for rare, yet seasonal styles. Lipa, for one, treated her 22-year-old leopard-print dress to a beachside vacation abroad—her first since the 17-month Radical Optimism tour wrapped.

In true Lipa fashion, a mid-holiday photo dump made 88.8 million Instagram followers jealous on December 21. The perfectly-curated carousel captured bikinis aplenty, a humpback whale sighting, and her latest vintage find. Stylist Lorenzo Posocco helped Lipa track down a silk-chiffon slip from John Galliano's Fall 2002 collection: a bias-cut maxi, which began with ruffled spaghetti straps, a curved cowl neck, and a frilly, ankle-grazing hem.

The secondhand boutique behind its pristine condition remains a mystery, but Amarcord Vintage (a Grande-beloved Brooklyn brand) sells the same Galliano gown for $2,485. There, it comes with a complementary neck scarf. The backwards accessory had a moment on 2025 red carpets, thanks to Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, Dakota Fanning, and Diane Kruger. Lipa, however, opted out of the neckerchief.

Dua Lipa proved she's the queen of vacation attire in vintage John Galliano. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Amarcord Vintage Fashion John Galliano Leopard Print Silk Chiffon Dress $2,485 at amarcordvintagefashion.com

The dress's bodice would've welcomed a statement necklace, since the scarf didn't make the cut. Instead, Lipa popped on chunky gold hoop earrings and her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, giving her look five-figure status. Strappy stiletto mules from Giuseppi Zanotti continued the Grammy winner's yellow-gold theme with 3D metal flowers atop either toe box.

Since animal print's second coming last fall, Lipa has pulled off almost every pattern in the zoo, including snakeskin, cow, zebra, tiger, and leopard. Even so, she's most loyal to the latter motif. Leopard outerwear, heels, bikinis, trousers, and handbags popped up on Lipa's active Instagram grid. Maison Margiela's Loved to Death Tote and Fendi's Peekaboo Iseeu Bag battled it out for top billing in her 2025 closet.

The Maison Margiela collector's item debuted first, before joining Lipa in L.A., New York City, and Rio de Janeiro. The $3,290 top-handle tote stood out for its folded closure, visible zipper, and calf-hair texture.

Dua's Maison Margiela bag got its steps in this September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maison Margiela 5ac Tote Bag $3,290 at Farfetch

Lipa adored the Love to Death model so much, she gifted it a leopard-print sister from Fendi in early December. The single-strap style similarly boasted leopard calf-hair, before black leather and gold hardware seized the interior. She's already getting her money's worth on the $5,100 investment, spotlighting it in two Instagram posts.

See her new Fendi Peekaboo in a recent IG post. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Fendi Peekaboo Iseeu Petite Printed Cavallino Calfskin Bag $5,100 at FENDI US

In the same Dec. 21 carousel, Lipa also posed on the beach in a leopard-print Bamba bikini. The under-$200 two-piece—featuring a halter top and stringy bottoms—looked crafted from the same cloth as her John Galliano dress. Believe it or not, both leopard looks are still shoppable as of pub time. But that could change by Christmas Day.

