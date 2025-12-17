When's the best time to hard launch your brand new winter hair color? If you're Ashley Park, the answer is definitely the Emily in Paris red carpet.

On Dec. 15, Park joined her co-stars in Paris at the season five premiere of Emily in Paris, which officially drops on Netflix on Dec. 18. For the event, the actress (who plays Mindy in the series) showed up wearing a strapless, red Dolce & Gabbana gown with a sweetheart neckline and satin and lace trim. But the red didn't just stop at her dress—she went fully monochromatic with reflective, red cat eye nails and her hair, which was styled in soft, side-sweeping curls, was dyed a deep, cherry red color to pull it all together.

Park's hair is naturally a dark brown color, and given the fact that she was just spotted out wearing her natural color a few days ago, it's possible that the switch to dark red may just be temporary for the premiere, though that doesn't make me love it any less.

Ashley Park wears red hair to the Paris premiere of "Emily in Paris." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Park isn't the only one who's had red hair on her mind this winter. Just last month, Millie Bobby Brown debuted a deep, wine red color on the red carpet at the premiere of Stranger Things season five. Experts have also predicted that "cherry cola" and other moody reds are shaping up to be the most requested hair colors of winter 2026.

“Reds are definitely still having a moment,” celebrity colorist Nikki Lee previously told MC. “Think wine , mulberry, and berry-brown shades instead of super-bright cherry. I predict blondes shifting to copper reds , copper reds shifting to plum, and brunettes leaning into berry-browns.”

Of course, you don't have to sacrifice your hair's health to get glossy, colored hair at home. If you're considering red as your winter shade and are looking for a hue similar to Park's, read ahead to shop some necessary items.