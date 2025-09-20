Ashley Olsen Makes a Case for Fall Slides While Sporting Jennifer Lawrence's Rare $33,000 The Row Bag

Jennifer Lawrence has shown herself to be a huge fan of The Row, and she's been spotted with one of the label's rarest bags on multiple occasions. Unsurprisingly, The Row co-founder Ashley Olsen also owns the $33,000 bag, which appears to complement just about any outfit. And regardless of the changing seasons, a plethora of celebrities—Olsen included—are happily taking their beloved slides and flip-flops from summer into fall.

On Friday, Sept. 19, Olsen was photographed in New York City wearing her The Row Ama Slides in Black Rubber, which retail for $620. The fashion mogul styled her slides with a pair of blue wide-leg jeans, an oversize black blouse, and a large scarf which she draped over her shoulder.

Olsen's outfit also showed she shares a style sensibility with Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence. Earlier this week, the actress was spotted on an evening out carrying her super-rare The Row Lady Bag. Not available to the general public, the sleek alligator leather design allegedly retails for as much as $33,000.

Ashley Olsen carrying her super-rare The Row bag. (Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

The Row Ama Slide in Rubber $620 at The Row

In 2021, Olsen opened up about founding The Row with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen in an interview with i-D. "We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley told the outlet of The Row's early days. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"

Since then, the luxurious minimalist brand has found a smorgasbord of celebrity fans, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Dakota Johnson showing their love for the label.

While Ashley's bag isn't easy to acquire for mere mortals, her understated fall style is sure to inspire a ton of copycat looks. In fact, wide-leg jeans appear to be continuing their domination now that summer has ended, as Katie Holmes recently confirmed. Plus, oversize blouses are the perfect transitional item as the weather gets a little colder.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Ashley Olsen's Fall Style

