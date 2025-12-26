It's a good day to be a bolero fan! Because after years of torment and ridicule, our love of fractional sweaters has finally been validated by one of America's most stylish women—and just in time for Christmas!

On Dec. 24, former First Lady Michelle Obama flexed her Fashion Girl muscle, once again, busting out a bit of archival designer for the national holiday. She was outfitted all in black lace and silk, for a sultry take on the typical festive uniform.

Her dress—a low-cut, A-line number—was crafted by the late Alexander McQueen (a famously edgy designer one wouldn't typically associate with the Christmas season). Ever the environmentalist, Obama's midi dress was a vintage find from McQueen's Spring/Summer 2005 collection, debuting years before she moved into the White House.

Naturally, former President Barack Obama matched her level of style to a T. He himself wore a matching black turtleneck, styling his own with a sandy-colored suede jacket (his love of khaki prevails).

Michelle Obama chose archival McQueen for her family's Christmas celebrations. (Image credit: Instagram/@michelleobama)

Obama's dress was an unexpected choice, to be sure (former First Lady Jill Biden chose a more traditional cardigan-and-trouser situation, by contrast), but the runway-inspired themes were far from over.

Obama styled the archival find with one of fashion's most polarizing accessories: the bolero sweater. Hers was a knit, turtleneck style that added a hint of modesty to her otherwise playful ensemble. It's a styling choice I, personally, wholeheartedly approve of.

America's most fashionable, ladies and gentleman.

