After coordinating with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in a bright orange Chrome Hearts look, Kylie Jenner switched up her style for a solo outing on December 13. Arriving at a holiday party in West Hollywood, Jenner opted for a red latex halter dress, in a shade that would make Santa Claus proud.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder arrived at the OBB Media party wearing a skintight latex dress in a bright red shade. Forgoing a jacket or accessories, Jenner paired her latex look with a pair of clear PVC mules with silver soles.

While Jenner's outfit lacks the warmth of a Santa Claus suit, it's the perfect color to wear this holiday season. She also made sure to match her manicure to her latex dress.

Kylie Jenner wearing a red latex halter dress and PVC heels. (Image credit: TheRealSPW / BACKGRID)

In her May 2025 interview with Dazed, Jenner reacted to claims she was no longer a "baddie." "That's so funny, I've seen that before too, and I'm always like, first of all, the baddie never left," she told the outlet. "I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?"

Jenner joked, "People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, 'She's gone!' I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, you know—like, can a girl wear a sundress once?"

Thanks to the makeup mogul's holiday party look, the "baddie" is most definitely back.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kylie Jenner