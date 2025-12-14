Kylie Jenner Brings the Heat in a Bright Red Latex Halter Dress and PVC Heels
The shade of her dress would make Santa Claus proud.
After coordinating with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in a bright orange Chrome Hearts look, Kylie Jenner switched up her style for a solo outing on December 13. Arriving at a holiday party in West Hollywood, Jenner opted for a red latex halter dress, in a shade that would make Santa Claus proud.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder arrived at the OBB Media party wearing a skintight latex dress in a bright red shade. Forgoing a jacket or accessories, Jenner paired her latex look with a pair of clear PVC mules with silver soles.
While Jenner's outfit lacks the warmth of a Santa Claus suit, it's the perfect color to wear this holiday season. She also made sure to match her manicure to her latex dress.
In her May 2025 interview with Dazed, Jenner reacted to claims she was no longer a "baddie." "That's so funny, I've seen that before too, and I'm always like, first of all, the baddie never left," she told the outlet. "I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?"
Jenner joked, "People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, 'She's gone!' I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, you know—like, can a girl wear a sundress once?"
Thanks to the makeup mogul's holiday party look, the "baddie" is most definitely back.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.