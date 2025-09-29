Paris Fashion Week can officially start, because Kendall Jenner has just touched down.

The supermodel RSVPed to the final week of fashion month by way of an off-duty outfit on Sept. 29. It's unclear which show or fitting Jenner is headed to, but even if she skips every catwalk, her street style will tide fans over.

Stylist Dani Michelle outfitted Jenner in her first Paris Fashion Week look and wasted no time setting up the model for sartorial risk-taking. She starting with an olive-hued, semi-sheer skirt set from St. Agni. On its own, the co-ord would be an elegant and timeless choice, but styled with a longline blazer and wide-leg black trousers, as Jenner did, it took on a polarizing theme.

Kendall Jenner effortlessly pulled off a skirt-over-pants in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner joins a long line of it girls to wear the divisive 2000s-era trend. Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Blackpink's Rosé, and Jennifer Lawrence all set a precedent. While still frowned upon in some circles, the layered look is no longer reserved for rising Disney Channel stars. It can look chic in the City of Light, as demonstrated so effortlessly by Jenner ahead of this week's shows.

In the days ahead, she'll presumably live in towering heels. So, Jenner made the most of her off time in The Row's Stella Slippers, the brand's beloved leather ballet flats. The $920 shoes appear to be a brand-new addition to her closet—which is already heavy with The Row.

Their lambskin leather matched the silky smooth exterior of Jenner's purse, which also came with The Row tags. (Zoom in and you'll see its signature skinny shoulder strap atop her black wrap jacket.) The top-flap Nan tote, as its named, is rectangular, compact, and somehow, not yet sold out.

Though Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid both attended the Saint Laurent show earlier today (the former in the front row, and the latter on the runway), Jenner was noticeably absent. Keep an eye on the L'Oréal Paris "Walk Your Worth" show tonight—she is their global brand ambassador, after all.

