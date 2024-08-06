Rihanna Attends Barbados Carnival Nearly Naked, Covered in Crystals
The "Diamonds" singer lived up to her name.
Carnival is Rihanna's Met Gala. Even when she misses the first Monday in May—like this year, for example—the "Diamonds" singer still shows up to her home country of Barbados for their annual festivities. And just like the Met Gala, Rihanna is always the most anticipated attendee at the function, known for her lavish custom costuming.
Though the signer is typically draped head-to-toe in layers of textured fabric for the Met Gala (often accompanied by a long, dramatic train), at the Crop Over Festival, Rihanna's looks are famously risqué.
More often than not, her Carnival ensembles are embellished with plumes of rainbow feathers (a signature of the celebration) and hundreds of sparkling crystals. This year, she upheld that tradition, attending the August 5 Grand Kadooment parade wearing a custom lingerie set made of yellow, topaz, and light pink gemstones.
Artfully crafted to fit her exact measurements, the glimmering design curved snake-like up both legs, around her waist, and over her breasts and shoulders. She wore a matching headpiece and wings the color of a Barbados sunset, with metallic sandals that resembled golden vines.
This marks Rihanna's return to Crop Over Festival after a five-year hiatus. She last attended in 2019, wearing a textured mini dress covered in baby pink feathers, her hair styled in bantu knots.
Though the star always sticks to the traditional feathers-and-rhinestones dress code, she always mixes up her color story. Two years before her all-pink ensemble, in 2017, the star attended in shades of neon pink and what would later become known as brat green. She sported a pink rhinestone bra with fringed statement shoulders and matching wings, and paired the look with a contrasting mermaid blue wig.
In 2015, however, her color palette favored the dark and moody. Her plumes were black and teal, while her bra featured iridescent black stones with an oil slick finish. Two years before that, she wore an all-white look that sparkled.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Whether Carnival or the Met Gala, no one does it quite like Rihanna.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Paris Hotel Apologizes to Serena Williams After She and Her Kids Were Refused Restaurant Access
A rep for the restaurant said it was fully booked.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Waiting to Announce Their Breakup So It Can All Be "Seamless," Source Claims
It doesn't sound like there's any hope for a reconciliation.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie
I don't know, I hear Miss Swift is pretty booked up...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Rihanna Revives Her High-Low Uniform With Camo Cargo Pants and a Gucci Tote
She paired her boyfriend's camo pants with her favorite designer tote bag.
By India Roby Published
-
Rihanna's Late-Night Summer Outfit Stars Pajamas and Under-$100 Sneakers
Even a Fenty mogul needs to dress down sometimes.
By India Roby Published
-
Rihanna Pairs the Silver Ballet Flat Micro-Trend With Sheer Zebra Pajamas
The Fenty mogul styled the rising trend with semi-sheer pajamas.
By India Roby Published
-
Rihanna Pairs a $1,750 Gucci Tote With Metallic Sweatpants and Puma Sneakers
The singer makes track pants look like a million dollars.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Phenomenon of Chappell Roan's Concert Outfits
We spoke with the pop sensation's stylist about her on-stage style, which includes drag homages, campy theatrics, and a few history lessons.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zoë Kravitz's Crew Socks and Slip Dress Outfit Is From Gen Z's Fashion Handbook
Zoomers are bringing mid-calf crew socks back—and she's on board.
By India Roby Published
-
Demi Moore Kicks Off the 2010s Gladiator Sandal Revival
Ancient Rome called, and they'd like a word with Demi about her shoes.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Rihanna Reinvents the Nearly-Naked Trend in a Red-Hot Cutout Coat
The Fenty mogul almost bares it all upon her arrival in Paris.
By India Roby Published