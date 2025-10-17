According to Spring 2026 fashion trends, '80s-inspired power suits—big shouldered blazers over a pencil skirt or trouser—are on their way back. According to Selena Gomez's latest black fall outfit, there's subtler way to exude CEO energy right now.

The Only Murders in the Building star got back into business mode for a stop by Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 15. She was there to impart C-suite wisdom she's picked up as the founder of Rare Beauty. Before she even spoke a word about the lessons she's learned from fellow marketing genius Taylor Swift or how her brand has evolved, she delivered a styling masterclass in head-to-toe black. Her black Lily Silk shirt and Nili Lotan wide-leg pants were the sort of basics any corporate girl could own. Cinched with a Khaite belt and patent leather pumps, they ascended to a new plane of workwear.

Selena Gomez skipped a typical power suit for the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich textures (like her silk shirt) and clean lines (as in her wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe pumps) have an easy way of conveying strength. Gomez looked as polished as any proper suit would—but there's an approachability factor that's equally chic. (Everyone thank stylist Erin Walsh for sharing Gomez's exact finds on Instagram.) The multi-hyphenate didn't need much else beyond her curled lob and blood moon nails to up the boss lady ante.

Gomez's look instead relied on chic basics to look powerful. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's style on the fireside chat circuit is just as polished as her press tour's. She may swap a little black dress with a trouser or a flared jean, but she still errs on the side of clean, simple, and elegant silhouettes. Ahead, try similar versions of her black fall outfit on and feel like the most powerful woman in any room. No shoulder pads needed.

Try Selena Gomez's Fall Black Outfit

