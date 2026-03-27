Don't get me wrong: I adore office outfit trends as much as the next fashion-girl-turned-corporate employee. But every once in a while, I don't want to use any brain power before 8 a.m. Enter: My blazer, button-down, and black trousers, the cheat-code suit I wear to avoid overthinking. Today, I re-wore the set along with Zendaya, who added it to her The Drama press tour style.

Less than twelve hours after her "something borrowed" (Cate Blanchett's favorite Armani Privé dress) graced the film's Rome premiere, Z looked ready for work in black-and-white selects. Stylist Law Roach selected the same base layer I do: a crisp, white button-down. I thought my black blazer was sleek, but Zendaya's oversize collar and structured lapels blew mine out of the water. Plus, it added visual interest to the classic color story, without axing Zendaya's affinity for minimalism.

Zendaya was spotted in Rome wearing a classic, black-and-white work outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The office-appropriate similarities continued between Zendaya and I once she slipped on black trousers. Like mine, her pair was fitted through her thighs, before flaring out ever-so-slightly over her heels. Contrary to my chunky socks (I work from home, okay?), the Euphoria actor wore her signature Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. She strutted in the same black, 4.75-inch stilettos on The Drama's red carpet last night.

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Don't worry, photographers captured her full work outfit, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing missing from Zendaya's professional 'fit? A designer laptop bag, but that's not out of the ordinary for her: She hasn't carried a single purse during The Drama rounds. In fact, her work bags—of which her closet has no shortage—have been MIA since Oct. 2024, when she carried the Louis Vuitton Neverfull in NYC. But perhaps the bottomless bag is back at her Roman hotel room. A Hollywood star like Zendaya can't embark on her first of four 2026 press tours without one, after all.

Not sporting a four-figure tote, however, only made Z's outfit easier to channel. Shop the curated edit of workwear staples below, because a black-and-white suit will never steer you wrong.

Shop Work Suits Inspired by Zendaya

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