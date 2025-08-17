Selena Gomez Styles Her LBD With a $4,100 Valentino Bag and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Heeled Flip-Flops
Her in-demand footwear has become a summer staple in 2025.
Selena Gomez recently wore the ideal wedding guest outfit, in the form of Cult Gaia's red turtleneck Katara Knit Dress. Proving that she can easily switch between dressing for business and pleasure, Gomez attended an Only Murders in the Building FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 16, wearing the perfect little black dress. And when it came to accessorizing the simple dress, the "Love On" singer picked a favorite Valentino bag and a pair of heeled flip-flops seen on a plethora of celebrities in summer 2025.
Arriving at the Only Murders in the Building event to a crowd of fans, Gomez was seen wearing a high-necked black dress with an asymmetrical hem, and a long white coat. The actress and producer paired her monochrome clothing with accessories that really popped.
For starters, Gomez carried her Valentino Garavani Vain VLOGO Leather Top-Handle Bag, which retails for $4,100. The singer has been photographed holding this exact purse on multiple occasions, and even paired it with her red turtleneck Cult Gaia dress just last week.
Along with her statement red glasses, Gomez completed her outfit with a pair of heeled flip-flops. While flip-flops have been one of summer 2025's key fashion trends, numerous celebrities have opted for a heeled option this season.
For instance, Hailey Bieber has continually shown her love for Toteme's heeled flip-flops, while Kylie Jenner appears to favor Amina Muaddi's Juliette Patent Kitten Thong Sandals, which cost $800.
Just last month, Gomez was spotted wearing a similar pair of heeled flip-flops, opting for a pair of Proenza Schouler Cable T-Strap Sandals for a date night with Benny Blanco. Clearly, the Rare Beauty founder is a newfound fan of the popular style.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.