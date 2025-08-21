Selena Gomez’s Lob Hairstyle Makes a Retro Look Feel New Again
The crop that keeps on giving.
Selena Gomez’s lob is like the chameleon of the hair world, and I’m once again taking notes. On August 20, the actress and entrepreneur shared her latest collaboration from her brand, Rare Beauty, revealing that she has partnered with her favorite seasoning brand, Tajín, to release a lip and cheek set. Stunning new offerings aside (that new blush shade does actually look so deliciously appropriate for fall), I focused on the first clip of her hair, which showed off the versatility of her haircut.
Gomez’s hair was first parted in the middle before it was styled bone straight. To add a bit of extra texture, the ends of her hair were curled under to frame her face, and she likely applied a small amount of edge control to slick down her baby hairs. No other accessories completed the look, allowing her soft grunge makeup to take center stage.
Gomez has never been one to shy away from switching up her hairstyles, and this curled lob is just one of many looks she’s been seen wearing in recent weeks. Back in July, she was photographed with a butterfly cut after showcasing her natural curl texture via a shag just a few days earlier. Immediately afterward, she posted on Instagram wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle that was as functional as it was cute, while promoting Rare Beauty’s eau de parfum. Then in August, she displayed a sleek bun at a friend’s wedding, paired with the chicest finger-wave bangs. In short, Gomez has what feels like the most versatile head of hair in Hollywood.
Gomez’s latest look is pretty easy to recreate, but keeping a curl like this in place is the real challenge. Still, I have a few products that should help, so keep reading for the tools and sprays you’ll want to have on hand to recreate Gomez’s bumped lob.
