Once upon a time, Sézane was a French girl's best kept secret, beloved for its cashmere, elevated basics, and classic footwear. A sneak peek at Sézane's current client list, however, would reveal its fanbase has gone global—and straight to the A-list.

Now, a duchess, a Grammy-winning showgirl, and Meryl Streep's on-screen assistant—plus Marie Claire's entire editorial team—count themselves among Sézane's biggest shoppers. Some clients, like Meghan Markle, only discovered the Paris-based brand this year.A range of homey knits and sold-out shirt dresses complemented the cozy, yet elevated aura of Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Much to this fashion writer's shock, her Louisa Jumper—a beige sweater seen in Season 2 Episode 8—is still available.

Other celebrities have shopped Sézane for years. The label's polished twists on classic shoes practically have their own shelf in Taylor Swift's closet. Her favorite pair? The under-$250 Markus derby loafers, which she owns in both black and brown.

Between cameos on The Summer I Turned Pretty and in celebrity street style, Sézane's star power is only getting stronger. While its sneaker collaboration with New Balance instantly sold out, many of the label's celeb-approved pieces are still in stock. French girls and Hollywood insiders agree: They're worth the hype.

Shop Sézane's best outfits styled by celebrity fans, ahead.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway took her Sézane Mary Janes for a spin on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As far as I know, Hathaway only owns one Sézane style: the Georgia-High Mary Janes. (That'll change in no time.) She debuted them in July on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set, alongside a white T-shirt and a pleated Thom Browne skirt. Perhaps she was breaking in the $230 platforms before filming her next scene. Their patent leather shine feels so on brand for the assistant, after her fashion closet transformation, of course.

Taylor Swift

Showgirl is so Sézane-coded. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Turns out, Sézane had a hand (err, foot) in bringing The Life of a Showgirl to life. Taylor Swift wore the Markus Loafers while writing hits like "Eldest Daughter," "The Fate of Ophelia," and "Father Figure." The $230 derbies, which stood out in a recent Instagram post, felt surprisingly retro for the mini skirt-loving A-lister. (Especially during the Showgirl era, in all its vaudevillian glory.) Even so, the singer pulled them off with ease.

Meghan Markle

Season 2, Episode 8 of With Love, Meghan opens with the Duchess of Sussex embroidering baseball caps. Her on-screen outfit, however, was the least bit sporty. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi sourced the Sami Jumper and Naelle Skirt straight from Sézane's site. Everything about the two-piece, from the color story to the fabric, aligned with Markle's effortless elegance. Plus, you can still shop her exact look for under $330.

Meghan Markle

By Episode 8, Markle was styling Sézane once again. This time, she went with the Louisa Jumper in Light Beige. It's made from the same merino wool as the Sami, except its mohair blend gave it a slightly fuzzier finish. She styled it in classic Markle form: with straight-leg AYR jeans and a five-figure Cartier watch.

Meghann Fahy

The former White Lotus actor debuted her new character's Sézane-clad style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Sézane joined The Summer I Turned Pretty, Meghann Fahy carried it on the set of You Deserve Each Other. The upcoming rom-com's first teaser captured Fahy in a linen mini dress from Reformation, plus Sézane's Gabin Maxi Bag. Her endorsement led to a sold-out notice, of course, but it's since been restocked. With the rise of suede this season, now's the perfect time to shop the bag.

Sienna Miller

Before chatting with Jimmy Fallon, Sienna Miller delivered summer style inspiration with a Sézane bag in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sézane's totes have clearly won over celebrities. While en route to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, paparazzi captured Sienna Miller with the Justine Basket Bag in tow. The $310 tote is every bit a summer staple, featuring dark leather straps, hand-woven raffia, and cotton lining. If you missed out on Spring 2023's June Raffia Bag (the TikTok-viral bag topped with floral embroidery), the Justine is a worthy successor.

Princess Kate

The royal elevated her under-$330 Sézane set with designer accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Sézane had a subscription service (maybe one day), Princess Kate would be the first to sign up. She's worn the brand religiously since 2020, including Wimbledon in 2023. Later that same year, she styled the Sami Jumper and the matching Naelle Skirt, both in natural beige. The not-quite-tan, not-quite-ivory colorway was perfect for a royal event in autumn. A Tusting top-handle bag and Gianvito Rossi pumps continued the monochrome theme.

Pippa Middleton

Princess Kate's sister adores Sézane's catalog, too. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

An affinity for Sézane clearly runs in the family. In July 2025, Pippa Middleton boarded the brand's bandwagon, but not with the knits in her sister's collection. She attended the British Grand Prix in the Zig Jacket, ringing up for $500. It's one of Sézane's most luxurious pieces, thanks to its genuine suede exterior.