Katie Holmes Breaks Her Opaque Streak in Sheer Sequins and Brown Leather Pants
It's never too early to plan a holiday party outfit.
The fall 2025 trends just keep coming, giving lace-trimmed dresses or track jackets a run for their money. Struggling to keep up? Strip it back to the classics. That's what Katie Holmes did, in leather pants and a sequin top.
I expected Holmes's latest night out would feature dark denim, riding boots, a rollneck sweater, or all the above. She tapped timeless trends instead at Avra Estiatorio's grand opening, a Greek restaurant on New York's Ninth Avenue.
Holmes built her outfit around a sheer top made entirely of nude sequins. I usually don't break out my holiday shimmer until November, but Holmes is getting a head start. A black blazer kept her warm in the 40° chill. What's more, she tied a beige sweater over her shoulders. It's every fashion girl's favorite way to layer—Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence included.
Delectable, chocolate brown pants were the unexpected finish for the denim-loving Holmes. However, they're right in line with the styles Zimmermann, Chloé, Fendi, and Tom Ford debuted on their Fall 2025 runways.
Holmes kept her accessories to a minimum, starting with a leather top-handle bag. (Its enveloped sidewalls bare a striking resemblance to Burberry's $3,150 Rocking Horse Tote, though nothing's confirmed.) Her quintessential ballet flats earned the evening off: She popped on the pointiest kitten heels instead.
Could fall bring out Holmes's sheer side? Usually, cooler temps have the opposite effect, inciting celebrities to layer up. (See Jennifer Lawrence in a quilted The Row coat on October 9.) The last time Holmes went this transparent was at the Michael Kors fashion show in Feb. 2024. Perhaps the switching seasons inspired Holmes to make a change.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.