Sophie Turner Enlists in the Military Coat Trend With a $3,800 Khaite Trench
She answered the call. Have you?
January belongs to "the coat is the outfit" theory, at least according to the celebrity calendar. Over the next four weeks (and then some), stars like Sophie Turner will focus more on outerwear than what's underneath. See Turner's January 7 submission, starring the military coat trend.
Turner's five-month street style hiatus came to a screeching halt on Tuesday, thanks to an early-morning CBS interview. New York City's 30°F chill required the warmest option on her coat rack: Khaite's Donna Coat. Even in black, the $3,900 staple stood out for its militaristic accents, including double-breasted buttons, epaulettes atop either shoulder, and a stand-at-attention neck.
A uniformed battalion of similar, but cropped, styles dominated the Spring 2026 runway circuit. Turner's Khaite coat, on the other hand, stretched beyond her ankles, just barely revealing her pointy black pumps.
The Donna's rich black wool served as a gothic backdrop for her oxblood-red Kye clutch, also from Khaite's catalog. Its cylindrical, east-west silhouette mirrored that of a pencil case. Instead of classic washable canvas, however, textured patent leather circled the entire $1,580, zip-top design.
Wednesday marked the Kye Bag's debut, at least on Turner's arm. The Game of Thrones alum pledged allegiance to Khaite in 2019, so she secured the Fall 2025 design with ease.
As a London local, fans see Turner in oversize outerwear more often than not. Still, she hadn't tested the military jacket trend until now. Perhaps Spring 2026 runway shows inspired her switch from trench coats to in-the-trenches attire. Collections from Vetements, Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Attico, and Elie Saab debuted similar epaulette-topped pieces last season.
Turner is the latest fashion girl to enlist in the military jacket trend, following Jenna Ortega, Sofia Richie Grainge, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more. Once Spring 2026 officially arrives, expect its army to triple in number.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.