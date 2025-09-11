If it wasn't for Marie Claire's color trend guides, I'd fall victim to another neutral-heavy autumn. Fashion features editor Emma Childs is acting as my virtual stylist, introducing me to combinations beyond my style scope. On September 11, Victoria Beckham got Childs's memo with the season's most unexpected duo: cherry red and teal.

I expected the designer to be knee-deep in her Paris studio ahead of her Spring/Summer 2026 show on Oct. 3. Instead, Beckham was snapped by the paparazzi in Manhattan on the first day of New York Fashion Week. Always on board for quirky shades, Posh Spice embodied her persona in bright crimson heels and a cool-toned turquoise handbag. (They're opposite each other on the color wheel.)

Not even Jennifer Lopez owns Beckham's ultra-rare Hermès Birkin 30. It appears to be the Malachite colorway with gold hardware, which retails for upwards of $26,500. The green-ish blue Birkin stood out against her gray ankle-length midi skirt. She tucked an anti-Beckham white T-shirt into its asymmetrical waistline.

Victoria Beckham's neutrals ensured her vibrant accessories took center stage. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Apart from a top-tier timepiece, Beckham kept her accessories to a minimum. I suspect her gold statement watch hailed from Breitling's February 2024 collaboration with Beckham. The 18-karat yellow gold is clearly a collector's item, ringing in at $29,500.

Fall is clearly Beckham's time to shine. Last October, she pulled off multiple divisive duos in days, starting with a brat green dress and crimson Alaïa pumps. 24 hours later, she was spotted again—this time in a gray Victoria Beckham suit with burgundy pumps. In November, Beckham made a case for khaki, crimson, and wine red with pieces from her self-titled label.

Victoria's brat green moment from last October still lives rent-free in my head. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham's trip to New York came at the perfect time: Calvin Klein, Altuzarra, and Ulla Johnson will present their Spring 2026 shows soon. As far as I know, she hasn't attended any soirées yet. Arriving in Manhattan during NYFW practically serves as her RSVP to a runway show or two.

