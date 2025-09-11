Victoria Beckham Declares Teal and Cherry Red Fall's Most Unexpectedly Chic Color Combination
She was impossible to miss at New York Fashion Week.
If it wasn't for Marie Claire's color trend guides, I'd fall victim to another neutral-heavy autumn. Fashion features editor Emma Childs is acting as my virtual stylist, introducing me to combinations beyond my style scope. On September 11, Victoria Beckham got Childs's memo with the season's most unexpected duo: cherry red and teal.
I expected the designer to be knee-deep in her Paris studio ahead of her Spring/Summer 2026 show on Oct. 3. Instead, Beckham was snapped by the paparazzi in Manhattan on the first day of New York Fashion Week. Always on board for quirky shades, Posh Spice embodied her persona in bright crimson heels and a cool-toned turquoise handbag. (They're opposite each other on the color wheel.)
Not even Jennifer Lopez owns Beckham's ultra-rare Hermès Birkin 30. It appears to be the Malachite colorway with gold hardware, which retails for upwards of $26,500. The green-ish blue Birkin stood out against her gray ankle-length midi skirt. She tucked an anti-Beckham white T-shirt into its asymmetrical waistline.
Apart from a top-tier timepiece, Beckham kept her accessories to a minimum. I suspect her gold statement watch hailed from Breitling's February 2024 collaboration with Beckham. The 18-karat yellow gold is clearly a collector's item, ringing in at $29,500.
Fall is clearly Beckham's time to shine. Last October, she pulled off multiple divisive duos in days, starting with a brat green dress and crimson Alaïa pumps. 24 hours later, she was spotted again—this time in a gray Victoria Beckham suit with burgundy pumps. In November, Beckham made a case for khaki, crimson, and wine red with pieces from her self-titled label.
Beckham's trip to New York came at the perfect time: Calvin Klein, Altuzarra, and Ulla Johnson will present their Spring 2026 shows soon. As far as I know, she hasn't attended any soirées yet. Arriving in Manhattan during NYFW practically serves as her RSVP to a runway show or two.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.