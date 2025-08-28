Laura Dern's Curtain Bangs and Wavy Hair Are Turning Heads at the Venice Film Festival
She gave her signature style a textured twist.
Laura Dern looked like the epitome of an Italian summer vacation as she made her entrance at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this week. The actress is attending the festival to promote her new film Jay Kelly, wearing a light and airy wavy hairstyle that's suddenly making me want curtain bangs.
Dern stepped out at the event wearing a classic white shirt with a summery Emilia Wickstead A-line maxi skirt decorated with a floral design. She accessorized with a black belt embellished with daisies and chunky, black heels. Her glam also nailed the Euro summer vibe, as she wore minimal makeup and styled her shoulder-length hair and curtain bangs in a wavy fringe.
Curtain bangs have been Dern's signature for quite some time now, as she first revealed the cut back in 2023 at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. The style itself has been making a comeback in recent years, since they're meant to frame the face and enhance your cheekbones. They're also pretty easy to maintain and style, and have been worn by other stars like Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, and Dakota Johnson within the last year.
If you're in need of a fall hair refresh and you're leaning toward curtain bangs as your style of choice, read ahead for some products that'll keep your style looking fresh all season long.
For hair that's thin or on the flatter side, this texturizing spray will add some volume and give it a lived-in look.
Add some life back to waves on their second or third day with this styling cream that provides hold and fights frizz.
Hold it all together with a fast-drying, strong-hold hairspray.
