45 Designer Accessories That Are Giving Rich-Girl Vacation Energy

There's nothing like 10-degree weather to get you dreaming of warmer days. Spring weather (and fashion) is still far away, but vacation season is in full swing. Thankfully, the designer sales at Shopbop , Neiman Marcus , and Saks Fifth Avenue are here to help you get in the warm-weather mindset.

As any fashion girl knows, vacation-ready accessories are just as necessary as the warm-weather outfits you pack. Vacation wardrobes comprised of a select few bikinis, linen pants, and sun dresses can only go so far—accessories like a chic hat, a fun bag, a fancy pair of sunglasses, or a statement-making pair of earrings will add spice without taking up space in your carry-on.

Ahead, shop warm-weather designer picks from brands like Marni, Tory Burch, Prada, Cult Gaia, and more. After all, you've made it through the holidays and into the new year, so you deserve to treat yourself to something luxurious. And because each item on this list costs $500 or less, it's a treat you can't feel too bad about making.

On-Sale Handbags

I like to choose brightly-colored clothes when I'm vacationing somewhere warm, so I opt for tan, brown, or white shoulder bag s to balance everything out. A clutch is also ideal for special dinners. Or, choose a crossbody bag that can easily be converted to a top handle for double the styling.

On-Sale Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a nonnegotiable if I'm traveling anywhere sunny. For 2025, I'm eyeing shades in colors like green and yellow, but I'm also sticking to classic cat-eye and oversized shapes. Basically, I need to have a sunglasses wardrobe with me at all times.

On-Sale Hats

We all know how important sunscreen is, but we can go a step further and invest in a trendy hat to protect us on our next vacation. You can't go wrong with a classic wide straw version or a fun bucket hat . A visor can protect your face from the sun and keep your hairstyle intact, while a baseball cap adds an athleisure edge—the choice is yours.

On-Sale Jewelry

An outfit isn’t complete without at least one piece of jewelry. Whether you choose a statement bangle bracelet or a simple pair of gold hoop earrings , treat yourself to something dazzling. You can go on the nose with floral earrings like the Jennifer Behr earrings below, or choose simple gold pieces that match everything in your suitcase.

On-Sale Travel Accessories

I fly a lot, so trust me when I say that your choice of airport accessories can make or break your trip. I recommend going with a laptop-friendly backpack if you prefer to go hands-free or a tote bag for easy access to all your airplane essentials. And if your trip is short, there's no need to pack an entire suitcase—instead, opt for a chic weekender bag .