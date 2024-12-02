Dua Lipa Serves a Winter White Master Class With a Button-Down Dress and $83,000 Necklace

This look is fit for an Ice Queen.

dua lipa wears a white button-down dress and feathered heels from ferragamo
(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

In my professional fashion editor opinion, a simple (but interesting) little white dress is the singular most versatile item you'll ever add to your closet. I also wholeheartedly believe that everyone should own one.

There are virtually endless options available, each with unique details that make them special. Mine, for example, is an asymmetrical puff-sleeve style from Free People. Dua Lipa's, on the other hand, is a button-down creation with a trendy wrap detail.

Though she usually favors moody hues like black and cherry cola, the pop star took a break from her typically edgy style for a simple white look that felt crisp and professional. While on tour in Mumbai, India, she wore the dress version of a classic button-down shirt. Hers, too, had an asymmetry to it, with a thigh slit and dual knots at the hip.

dua lipa wears a white button-down dress and feathered heels from ferragamo

Dua Lipa wears a Ferragamo button-down dress in white.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Boyfriend Poplin Portofino Shirt Dress
Express Boyfriend Poplin Portofino Shirt Dress

Though her mini dress was decidedly office-appropriate, Lipa's accessories were more playful and fun. She wore her favorite $83,000 diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. necklace and a fistful of glitzy rings to match. The "Houdini" singer went bag-less for this particular look, but her shoes more than made up for it.

dua lipa wears a white button-down dress and feathered heels from ferragamo

Lipa styled her mini dress with not-yet-released feathered pumps.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

On her feet were a pair of white kitten heel pumps trimmed with wispy feathers. Both Lipa's footwear and her dress were Ferragamo creations that have yet to hit the market.

Briggs White Feather Low Heel Slide Sandals
Lulus Briggs White Feather Low Heel Slide Sandals

Though the white shirt dress is a timeless staple, the style experienced a new wave of popularity over the summer. It all started last May, when Anne Hathaway wore a long, bustier-inspired style designed by Zac Posen for Gap. A few months later, in August, Julia Fox wore the same $158 gown, styled in her own Julia Fox way (with a glass bag and statement hat).

Flash forward to this week, when Lipa wore her own take on the look. Try it for yourself by shopping similar dresses, ahead.

Shop White Shirt Dresses Inspired By Dua Lipa

Super Oversized Bf Nk Shirt Flared Mini Dress
Norma Kamali Super Oversized Bf Nk Shirt Flared Mini Dress

Cotton Poplin Tie-Front Shirtdress
Toccin Cotton Poplin Tie-Front Shirtdress

Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Lace Up Side Skater Shirt Dress
Urban Revivo Lace Up Side Skater Shirt Dress

Astrid White Linen Midi Dress
DIISH Astrid White Linen Midi Dress

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

