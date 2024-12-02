Dua Lipa Serves a Winter White Master Class With a Button-Down Dress and $83,000 Necklace
This look is fit for an Ice Queen.
In my professional fashion editor opinion, a simple (but interesting) little white dress is the singular most versatile item you'll ever add to your closet. I also wholeheartedly believe that everyone should own one.
There are virtually endless options available, each with unique details that make them special. Mine, for example, is an asymmetrical puff-sleeve style from Free People. Dua Lipa's, on the other hand, is a button-down creation with a trendy wrap detail.
Though she usually favors moody hues like black and cherry cola, the pop star took a break from her typically edgy style for a simple white look that felt crisp and professional. While on tour in Mumbai, India, she wore the dress version of a classic button-down shirt. Hers, too, had an asymmetry to it, with a thigh slit and dual knots at the hip.
Though her mini dress was decidedly office-appropriate, Lipa's accessories were more playful and fun. She wore her favorite $83,000 diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. necklace and a fistful of glitzy rings to match. The "Houdini" singer went bag-less for this particular look, but her shoes more than made up for it.
On her feet were a pair of white kitten heel pumps trimmed with wispy feathers. Both Lipa's footwear and her dress were Ferragamo creations that have yet to hit the market.
Though the white shirt dress is a timeless staple, the style experienced a new wave of popularity over the summer. It all started last May, when Anne Hathaway wore a long, bustier-inspired style designed by Zac Posen for Gap. A few months later, in August, Julia Fox wore the same $158 gown, styled in her own Julia Fox way (with a glass bag and statement hat).
Flash forward to this week, when Lipa wore her own take on the look. Try it for yourself by shopping similar dresses, ahead.
Shop White Shirt Dresses Inspired By Dua Lipa
