I'm a creature of habit, which means I've been shopping at the same brands for years now. In fact, there's one in particular that I've relied on for capsule wardrobe staples since the 2010s—Abercrombie & Fitch. If you only remember the early-aughts go-to for its graphic tees and dangerously low-rise jeans, then allow me to introduce you to its remarkably good selection of affordable basics.

From the linen pants I plan all of my summer outfits around to the white T-shirt I wear on a weekly basis, Abercrombie's basics take up a good portion of my closet. I'm not the only one in love with the brand, either—Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, regularly gushes over pieces from A&F in her Self Checkout newsletter, including the easy tube top on her summer shopping list and the ideal going-out tank she includes in her all-black summer outfit.

It's safe to say Abercrombie & Fitch deserves a spot in your closet. For further proof, see my curation below of the ultimate Abercrombie basics. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to update your minimalist capsule wardrobe for the rest of summer (and beyond), from must-have tank tops and tees to staple denim, all for under $100.