It-Girls and Editors Agree: Abercrombie & Fitch Makes the Best Luxe-Looking and Affordable Basics
Need proof? Our editor-in-chief loves these under-$100 wardrobe staples.
I'm a creature of habit, which means I've been shopping at the same brands for years now. In fact, there's one in particular that I've relied on for capsule wardrobe staples since the 2010s—Abercrombie & Fitch. If you only remember the early-aughts go-to for its graphic tees and dangerously low-rise jeans, then allow me to introduce you to its remarkably good selection of affordable basics.
From the linen pants I plan all of my summer outfits around to the white T-shirt I wear on a weekly basis, Abercrombie's basics take up a good portion of my closet. I'm not the only one in love with the brand, either—Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, regularly gushes over pieces from A&F in her Self Checkout newsletter, including the easy tube top on her summer shopping list and the ideal going-out tank she includes in her all-black summer outfit.
It's safe to say Abercrombie & Fitch deserves a spot in your closet. For further proof, see my curation below of the ultimate Abercrombie basics. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to update your minimalist capsule wardrobe for the rest of summer (and beyond), from must-have tank tops and tees to staple denim, all for under $100.
Tube tops are as much of a staple now as they were in the '90s.
In case you're a fan of baggier denim, these jeans still offer an elevated vibe.
This Henley top would instantly elevate the simplest of outfits, like flip-flops and jeans.
I wear this viral top constantly—it pairs with everything I own and looks so good with an easy updo hairstyle.
Bermuda shorts are the office-approved summer trend I'm currently obsessed with.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.