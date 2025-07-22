It-Girls and Editors Agree: Abercrombie & Fitch Makes the Best Luxe-Looking and Affordable Basics

Need proof? Our editor-in-chief loves these under-$100 wardrobe staples.

Fashion week attendee wearing sunglasses, white button down shirt, shoulder bag, and white shorts
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm a creature of habit, which means I've been shopping at the same brands for years now. In fact, there's one in particular that I've relied on for capsule wardrobe staples since the 2010s—Abercrombie & Fitch. If you only remember the early-aughts go-to for its graphic tees and dangerously low-rise jeans, then allow me to introduce you to its remarkably good selection of affordable basics.

From the linen pants I plan all of my summer outfits around to the white T-shirt I wear on a weekly basis, Abercrombie's basics take up a good portion of my closet. I'm not the only one in love with the brand, either—Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, regularly gushes over pieces from A&F in her Self Checkout newsletter, including the easy tube top on her summer shopping list and the ideal going-out tank she includes in her all-black summer outfit.

It's safe to say Abercrombie & Fitch deserves a spot in your closet. For further proof, see my curation below of the ultimate Abercrombie basics. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to update your minimalist capsule wardrobe for the rest of summer (and beyond), from must-have tank tops and tees to staple denim, all for under $100.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant

I got these linen pants a few weeks ago, and I've already worn them too many times to count—they're that good.

Abercrombie & Fitch , The A&F Ava Soft Matte Seamless Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Ava Soft Matte Seamless Top

While Ogunnaike's black version of this top is nearly sold out, this cream shade is just as good.

Abercrombie & Fitch, A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

These pants are also on her list of must-haves, so naturally, they're sitting in my cart, too.

Abercrombie & Fitch , Linen-Blend Tube Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Tube Top

Tube tops are as much of a staple now as they were in the '90s.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Soft Matte Seamless Tee Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Soft Matte Seamless Tee Bodysuit

For when you don't want to worry about your top coming untucked, this bodysuit has got you covered.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Long-Sleeve Heavyweight Jersey Slash Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Heavyweight Jersey Slash Tee

Everyone needs a striped T-shirt in their closet—let this pick be yours.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Bra-Free 90s Cami
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free 90s Cami

I used to wear layering camis like this all the time in the early aughts, and I'm so glad Abercrombie is bringing them back in an elevated way.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Double-Lined Baby Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Double-Lined Baby Tee

This T-shirt offers plenty of support so you can go bra free.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Menswear Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Menswear Pull-On Pant

These menswear pants offer an elevated look and comfort.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Bra-Free 90s Cami Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free 90s Cami Bodysuit

This bodysuit will fit all of your layering needs.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Bra-Free Everyday Skort
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free Everyday Skort

A simple black dress like this can be styled in a hundred different ways.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Essential Premium Polished Relaxed Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Essential Premium Polished Relaxed Tee

I own and love this T-shirt. It's not too thick or too thin, and it hits at the perfect length to wear both tucked in or untucked.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Vintage-Style Rib Tuckable Crew Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vintage-Style Rib Tuckable Crew Tank

I also have this tank top and it's one of my most-worn staples.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Dark wash straight jeans will forever be a classic denim choice.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Curve Love High Rise Loose Shorts (Were $70)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Loose Shorts (Were $70)

You can't get through summer without a trusty pair of denim shorts in your capsule wardrobe.

Abercrombie & Fitch, The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater Tee

The next time you're tempted to wear a simple T-shirt, opt for this knit instead and see what a difference it makes.

Abercrombie & Fitch, The A&F Scarlett Mini Skort
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Scarlett Mini Skort

With a not-too-short length and built-in shorts underneath, I consider this the perfect mini skirt.

Abercrombie & Fitch, The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater

Sweater weather will be here before you know it, so it's not a bad idea to stock up on basic knits like this.

Abercrombie & Fitch, High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

In case you're a fan of baggier denim, these jeans still offer an elevated vibe.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Half-Sleeve Henley Top (Was $40)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Half-Sleeve Henley Top (Was $40)

This Henley top would instantly elevate the simplest of outfits, like flip-flops and jeans.

Abercrombie & Fitch , Asymmetrical Button Sweater Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch
Asymmetrical Button Sweater Tank

This isn't your average tank top—it's so much more polished.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans (Were $90)

These baggy jeans are so good that I wear them on a weekly basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch, The A&F Paloma Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Paloma Top

I wear this viral top constantly—it pairs with everything I own and looks so good with an easy updo hairstyle.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Vintage-Style Rib Tuckable Scoopneck Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vintage-Style Rib Tuckable Scoopneck Tank

If you're in need of a new wear-with-everything tank, this one comes in all of the staple shades.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Mid Rise Bermuda Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Bermuda Short

Bermuda shorts are the office-approved summer trend I'm currently obsessed with.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.