Beach Outfit Ideas to Steal for Your Next Vacation

With summer on the horizon, even the thought of packing a suitcase gives us that fuzzy feeling. But preparing for a beach vacation doesn't end with finding the right swimsuit (or two, or three). Seasoned vacationers know that bringing the right cover-ups, sandals, and sunglasses for every occasion is just as important. Whether you're planning to escape the city all summer long or are just need a few days to away, these beach outfit ideas will provide inspiration on what to bring with you. From walking down the boardwalk to making sure you're ready for the pool party, we have you covered. So get to shopping, because sunny days, tan lines, and shirtless lifeguards are waiting for you just around the corner.

For Champagne Brunch

Dreaming of a luxury getaway? Us too. Make your vacation wardrobe dreams come true with Calle De Mar's copper ribbed midi. Wear this luxe ribbed dress slightly unfastened to show off your one-piece and accessorize with a wide brim hat. Enjoy a champagne brunch while you watch the waves crash, knowing you're the best-dressed on the island.

Shop these pieces: 1. RVCA Sun Hat, $38; 2. Calle Del Mar Dress, $895; 3. Above Average Studio Earrings, $82; 4. Hunza G Swimsuit, $190; 5. TKEES Sandals, $68; 6. Themoire Bag, $338

For a Beach Party

Since you've been wearing grey sweats all winter, it's time to bring out the big guns when warm weather hits. Mix and match Ephemera's gingham bikinis for a retro-inspired vibe. Sport a pastel sarong and playful accessories to give everyone something to smile about.

Shop these pieces: 1. Eres Sarong, $280; 2. Ephemera Bikini Top, $147; 3. Luca Lariat Necklace, $68; 4. Dime Optics Sunnies, $30; 5. Ephemera Brief, $77; 6. Beijo Sandal, $121; 7. KAYU Bag, $75

For a Stroll

Add a modern flare to your typical cover-up with these Cult Gaia pants. The double string detailing and cutouts at the hip give it a sultry edge while the flared silhouette makes your legs look miles long. Pair with a triangle bikini top and trendy accessories for extra drama that will grab everyone's attention.

Shop these pieces: 1. Cult Gaia Pants, $398; 2. Brixton Bucket Hat, $49; 3. Bea Bongiasca Earrings, $500; 4. Lea The Label Bikini Top, $85; 5. APC Bag, $325; 6. La Manso Ring, $80.40; 7. La Manso Ring, $69.60; 8. Sam Edelman Slides, $120

For Breakfast the Morning After

Try this off-duty look where everything's mini, from a thigh-high floral skirt and a tiny baby-tee to a micro monogram bag. Put it all together and you're be ready for breakfast by the beach.

Shop these pieces: 1. Pretties Baby Tee, $55; 2. Sarasota Sunnies, $14; 3. Louis Vuitton Monogram Bag, $1,695; 4. Saint Laurent Mini Skirt, $990; 5. TKEES Sandals, $58

From the Beach to the Tiki Bar

You'll want to soak up as much sun as possible this summer. So pick an easy day-to-night look that won't cut into your beach time. This monochromatic two-piece is the perfect solution. Throw it into your beach bag for a quick outfit change before hitting the town.

Shop these pieces: 1. Zara Top, $8; 2. Lack of Color Hat, $199; 3. Zara Skirt, $50; 4. Ray-Ban Sunnies, $161; 5. Jennifer Zeuner Pendant, $184; ; 6. Hat Attack Bag, $81

What vacation date night is complete without taking on a few games on the boardwalk? Beat your beau at checkers (and look good while doing it) in this blue maxi and bucket bag for all your prize tokens. Complete the winning look with canvas slides and a fun pair of sunnies.

Shop these pieces: 1. Lemlem Maxi, $375; 2. Maison Irem Necklace, $224; 3. Caterina Bertini Bag, $110; 4. AJ Morgan Sunnies, $16; 5. Havannas, $42

For Pool Parties

It's not news that denim shorts will go with just about anything, and a white tank is the perfect pairing for a cheeky pair of cutoffs. Opt for this high-neck tank with high-waisted shorts for a relaxed weekend look. Grab the cooler and your wallet and get going to your next pool party destination.

Shop these pieces: 1. The Line by K Tank, $75; 2. Madewell Boyfriend Shirt, $80; 3. Alexa Leigh Bracelets , $245; 4. Denim Shorts, $70; 5. ASOS Shoulder Bag, $32; 6. Birkenstocks, $134

For Showing Some Skin

You know...just a casual stroll around the neighborhood drawing zero attention. Show off your figure in this micro-mini bikini and a crotched cover-up with a wedge espadrilles! No task will be mundane when you're sporting a look like this.

Shop these pieces: 1. Cult Gaia Coverup, $318; 2. Le Specs Sunnies, $59; 3. La Porte Bikini Top, $98; 4. La Porte Bikini Bottom, $78; 5. Soko Ring, $98; 6. Marion Parke Sandals, $625