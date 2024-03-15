These 21 On-Sale Items from Gap Are All I Want to Wear for Spring

If you're not planning your spring wardrobe yet, it's time to get on it. The weather is about to flip like a switch to warm and sunny, and you don't want to be caught unprepared. Retailers are currently transitioning from their winter collections to spring, so now's the time to stock up on the best spring dresses , and linen staples like linen pants —especially as Gap has those and more currently on sale.

The retailer is my go-to for affordable new-season essentials, especially when those essentials are made from warm weather-friendly linen. Gap's most recent campaign starring South African singer Tyla showed her dancing in a selection of gauzy linen pieces, many of which are on sale right now.

Here’s everything you need to know: From now through March 20, Gap is offering 40 percent off nearly everything, including warm-weather-approved tops, pants, shorts, and more. But that's not all—the deal gets even better with 50 percent off dresses.

Even better? I've already done the hard part for you—so keep reading to see all of my editor-approved finds.

Linen-Blend Midi Shirtdress (Was $90) $44 at Gap When it’s 90 degrees and you’re still forced to look presentable at work, this linen dress will be your saving grace. The classic silhouette was practically made for the office with the added bonus that you’ll stay cool thanks to the lightweight material.

Linen-Blend Button Mini Dress (Was $70) $34 at Gap How adorable is this mini dress? With an A-line fit and ruched bust, this dress is sure to look sweet on everyone. I particularly love this bright shade of poppy orange—one of spring 2024's color trends—but it also comes in classic black and a fun polka-dotted option if that suits your fancy.

Linen-Cotton Vest (Was $70) $42 at Gap One of the easiest summer outfits you can put together without much effort is this vest paired with matching linen pants. It's elevated, comfortable, and still feels in line with spring 2024's biggest fashion trends. Come fall, this vest will serve as a great layering piece so this is a purchase that's got longevity.

365 High Rise Linen-Cotton Trousers (Were $90) $54 at Gap Found: the perfect pair of linen pants. They're just like you're go-to work trousers with a wide leg, high waist, and pleated details, but you won't sweat through them on your commute thanks to their lightweight linen blend.

Linen-Blend Mini Dress (Was $70) $34 at Gap Butter yellow is about to blow up as one of the biggest spring color trends, so why not get prepared with this mini dress? A smocked waist, billowy sleeves, and tie neckline give this dress that easy breezy feel we’re all looking for once the warm weather hits.

Crinkle Gauze Empire Waist Mini Dress (Was $70) $42 at Gap As much as we’ve seen the red color trend over the fall, I’m predicting it’ll hold strong for spring and summer, too. Aside from the stretchy empire waist, the crinkly fabric on this dress is to die for. You won’t have to worry about wrinkles ruining your look either because it only adds to the crinkled effect.

Linen-Cotton Cargo Jumpsuit (Was $118) $71 at Gap If you told me this jumpsuit was way more expensive than it is, I would believe you. It's a simple silhouette but one that has a fresh feel thanks to cargo pockets and a square neckline. The shoulder straps are also removable so you get two looks in one!

Linen Boyfriend Shirt (Was $70) $42 at Gap Once the weather gets hot and sweaty, it's time to switch out your button-downs for linen versions like this. You'll wear this top time and time again whether on its own or as a hero linen piece with tanks and trousers, jeans, and shorts. There are plenty of colors, so you may want to stock up.

365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts (Were $50) $30 at Gap You're going to want the linen pants above, and you're also going to want these shorts. Maybe your office is more casual (or maybe you just want comfortable shorts that aren't denim). Regardless, here's your answer. They come in essential shades like black, white, and navy, so I wouldn't blame you if you stocked up on more than one pair—I certainly am.

Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress (Was $90) $50 at Gap While they're not new, florals for spring just make sense. For an easy summer work outfit, throw this midi dress on with mule sandals and you’re good to go. But if you’re over floral prints (no shade!) there’s also a polka-dot option that’s just as pretty.

Crinkle Gauze Midi Dress (Was $90) $54 at Gap This dress gives the illusion of a skirt and tank top, meaning you get all of the style points of a full look without the effort. Go with this black option to serve as the base for all of your fun summer accessories or opt for the cream or pink shades. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this easy midi dress.

GapFit Power Exercise Dress (Was $70) $42 at Gap Upgrade your weekend errands outfit with this exercise dress. I find it so much more stylish than a pair of leggings and a T-shirt, especially paired with chunky sneakers. If I had this fun green number, I’d purposefully plan brunch with the girls or even a game of pickleball just for the photo op.

Belted Denim Midi Dress (Was $90) $44 at Gap The top denim trends of the year point to the fabric being used in all shapes and styles, so I’m looking to add more to my wardrobe outside of jeans. A no-brainer addition to my spring wardrobe is this dress. It’s an easy one-and-done look and I’m always a fan of a waist-snatching belt.

Linen-Blend Cropped Shirt (Was $50) $30 at Gap Here's yet another linen piece you can wear all season with. Of course, you can pair it with Gap's other linen staples like the skirt and pants, but it can go so much further that. Wear this button-down with denim, over dresses, or even as a swimsuit cover-up. Rest assured, this is a top that will get plenty of wear.

Linen-Cotton Wrap Mini Skirt (Was $60) $36 at Gap Gap really thought of it all when they created their spring collection. For when trousers are too formal and shorts are too casual, go with this linen skirt. It has a classic a-line silhouette and can be dressed up or down in a flash.

Crochet Sweater (Was $50) $30 at Gap For a basic top that's a bit different than a t-shirt, opt for this summer sweater. It's perfectly beachy with its open crochet knit and can go with so many of the pants and shorts in your closet. Reviewers love it, too, with one happy shopper commenting, "I would not hesitate to buy another one."

Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $70) $42 at Gap I’m anticipating the denim maxi skirt trend to only get hotter this season, so I’m looking for fresh styles. This white maxi skirt shot up to the top of my wish list as I thought I could get so much wear out of it. The white shade feels especially fresh for spring and I’m willing to bet it’s just as versatile as your typical blue denim.

Wrap Mini Dress (Was $70) $34 at Gap I’m a big fan of wrap dresses for their universally flattering shape, so of course I’m going to add this one to the list. The polka dots are a fun, yet classic print for spring and summer and they’re neutral enough to have fun with your accessories. I’d wear this to the office with loafers and frilly socks then add trendy sneakers for a weekend look.

Slip Midi Dress (Was $80) $48 at Gap Everyone needs a classic slip dress in their closet, so now’s the time to grab yours when this great pick is just $40. In the spring, you’ll wear it with sandals and tote bags, then in the fall, you can throw on knee-high boots and a sweater. It’s truly the versatile piece that keeps on giving season after season.

Mid Rise Crinkle Gauze Wide-Leg Pants (Were $80) $48 at Gap For those days when you want to roll out of bed and hit the door, these should be the pants you reach for to still look put together. Made from breathable cotton, they have a soft gauze-y texture and pull-on elasticized waist so you’re guaranteed to stay comfy and cool.